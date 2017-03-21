David J. Frank names new president and CFO

Germantown-based David J. Frank Landscape Contracting Inc. has promoted David R. Frank to the role of president and chief financial officer.

His father, David J. Frank, who founded the company in 1959, has moved into the position of chief executive officer and chairman. He has no immediate retirement plans, but is setting in motion a succession plan that allows for a gradual four-year transition, he said.

“I am planning for a high level of activity and ‘business as usual,’” Frank said in a statement. “I will continue to service my anchor clients and facilitate larger business development opportunities. The focus will then gradually change to addressing more strategic and ‘Next Generation’ initiatives. I will be spending more time working with the management team to train them on their responsibilities, and be more active in recruiting for key openings.”

In his new role, David R. Frank will be responsible for insurance management, and will begin transitioning into oversight of the company’s banking and credit relationships. He also will participate in new business planning and will increase his involvement in recruiting and selection. David also will be trained on additional president duties.

David J. Frank Landscape Contracting provides design, construction, maintenance, irrigation, interiorscaping and snow removal services in southeastern Wisconsin. The company has more than 260 employees and is projecting a record sales year.