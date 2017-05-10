Contractor chosen for IKEA Oak Creek project

Store still on schedule to open in summer 2018

May 10, 2017, 12:51 PM

Chicago-based Pepper Construction has been named construction manager for the IKEA Oak Creek store project, which is expected to begin this summer for a summer 2018 opening.

“With contractors onboard, plans can proceed towards opening the future IKEA Oak Creek,” IKEA U.S. president Lars Petersson said in a statement. “This Milwaukee-area store will provide a more convenient IKEA shopping experience for current and potential customers throughout Wisconsin, complementing our growing Midwestern U.S. presence.”

Architectural rendering of the future IKEA Oak Creek

Pepper is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm that has built several IKEA stores including stores currently under construction in Columbus, Ohio and Fishers, Indiana.

Locally, Milwaukee-based Graef has been hired for civil engineering, Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren S.C. is serving as the local land use counsel and CBRE brokerage for site selection support.

Columbus-based WD Partners is serving as the architect.

The 291,000-square-foot IKEA Oak Creek store will be located on about 30 acres of land owned by Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., northwest of West Drexel Avenue and I-94.

