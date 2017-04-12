Contractor associations partner on collective bargaining

Two Milwaukee contractor associations have formed a new labor relations agreement to partner on their upcoming collective bargaining negotiations with several union groups.

Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee and the Allied Construction Employers Association will align their interests and present a unified front in negotiations with the carpenters, laborers, cement masons, bricklayers and iron workers. The collective bargaining agreements with these union groups expire at the end of May.

AGC is the largest commercial construction trade association in Wisconsin, representing about 350 general contractors, subcontractors and construction material suppliers in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties. It offers members labor relations/contract administration, safety services, government relations, management education, legal services, workforce development and business development. ACEA is a grouping of about six construction subcontractor associations, which represents about 100 companies.

“We are delighted to be working together with ACEA to advance and improve the circumstances of our members, and strengthen the construction industry in the Greater Metropolitan Milwaukee area,” said Tim Jones of Mortenson Construction, president of AGC. “AGC and ACEA, working together hand-in-hand, will provide considerable benefit to all parties in our upcoming negotiations.”

“Successful building projects are directly related to the relationship and collaboration between the general contractor, specialty contractors, owners, architects and engineers,” said Jim Macejkovic of BSI, president of ACEA. “The new collaboration will result in the AGC and ACEA working together to address common issues affecting employers and the signatory unions of our trade workers. Together, we will provide a skilled, trained, productive and safe workforce building today’s most complex, fast tracked projects.”