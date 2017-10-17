Coalition launched to raise remaining $4.25 million for Soldiers Home project

Phase one restoration of Old Main building to begin in early 2018

by

October 17, 2017, 12:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/coalition-launched-to-raise-remaining-4-25-million-for-soldiers-home-project/

A group of community organizations has launched a campaign to raise the remaining $4.25 million needed to restore six buildings at the Milwaukee VA Soldiers Home on the grounds of the Clement J. Zablocki VA Medical Center.

Old Main building

So far, $36 million has been secured through a mix of foundation grants, vouchers, and federal and state historic tax credits for the project, including a $6.5 million credit from the state.

In August 2016, Madison-based developer, The Alexander Company, was selected to restore the buildings, including the iconic Old Main, and return them to their original purpose of serving veterans.

Once complete, the properties will be renovated into a total of 101 housing units with supportive services for veterans and their families who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.

The Alexander Company is currently working with the Department of Veterans Affairs on the terms of the leasing agreements and fine-tuning the design work, said Jon Beck, development project manager.

Phase one of the project, which is the Old Main building is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2018, Beck said. Old Main will be renovated to include 72 one-bedroom apartments, eight two-bedroom apartments and 20,000-square-feet of supportive services.

Phase two will include the remaining five buildings, Beck said. The Alexander Company will be applying for WHEDA low income housing tax credits for phase two, Beck said.

Phase two will likely begin in 2019, Beck said. The total project cost is $40 million.

“The Milwaukee Soldiers Home is one of Milwaukee’s most important historic and architectural assets,” said Mick Hatch, partner at Foley & Lardner LLP and co-chair of the Save the Soldiers Home campaign. “Together, we can return these historic buildings to their former glory, and serve the veterans who need our help the most.”

Partners in the campaign include the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Milwaukee Preservation Alliance, Center for Veterans Issues, and the Housing Authority of the City of Milwaukee.

A fund for the Save the Soldiers Home effort has been established at the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. A cornerstone gift of $500,000 has been secured as a matching grant designed to secure 20 five-year pledges of $50,000 or more.

“For years, people have asked what they can do to help,” said Peter Zanghi, president of the Board of Directors of the Milwaukee Preservation Alliance. “Now, we have a clear way for the entire community to help save the Soldiers Home.”

To learn more and donate, visit SavetheSoldiersHome.com.

