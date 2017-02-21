Building construction costs expected to increase 4 percent this year

Area construction labor market growth modest

by

February 21, 2017, 1:35 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/building-construction-costs-expected-to-increase-4-percent-this-year/

Building construction costs are expected to rise 4 percent in 2017, according to Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction.

Quad/Graphics former plant

Mortenson, which tracked Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Seattle for its report, found in the fourth quarter of 2016, construction costs in the Milwaukee area rose 1.7 percent compared to the third quarter.

“This is the strongest growth the index has seen in over the last several years, and hints at a possible acceleration of growth moving forward,” according to the report.

For the entire year, the Milwaukee index increased 3.5 percent.

At the same time, Milwaukee’s construction labor market growth has been modest, growing 2 percent in the latest quarter. This suggests that wage pressures will be less than they were in 2013 and 2014 when the market was growing more quickly.

The highest growth areas were in flooring and carpentry, traction and elevators and steel framing, which were all over 2 percent, according to the report.

Building construction costs are expected to rise 4 percent in 2017, according to Minneapolis-based Mortenson Construction.

Quad/Graphics former plant

Mortenson, which tracked Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Seattle for its report, found in the fourth quarter of 2016, construction costs in the Milwaukee area rose 1.7 percent compared to the third quarter.

“This is the strongest growth the index has seen in over the last several years, and hints at a possible acceleration of growth moving forward,” according to the report.

For the entire year, the Milwaukee index increased 3.5 percent.

At the same time, Milwaukee’s construction labor market growth has been modest, growing 2 percent in the latest quarter. This suggests that wage pressures will be less than they were in 2013 and 2014 when the market was growing more quickly.

The highest growth areas were in flooring and carpentry, traction and elevators and steel framing, which were all over 2 percent, according to the report.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am