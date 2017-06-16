Blue Ribbon Flooring to double size of its building

Blue Ribbon Flooring Co. Inc., a wholesale hardwood flooring and supplies business located in Hartland, plans to double the size of its building.

Blue Ribbon plans to add a nearly 4,600-square-foot addition to its building at 475 Cardinal Lane, which is currently about 4,600 square feet.

The addition is necessary because Blue Ribbon Flooring needs more storage, said vice president Ryan Kingsley. Hard wood flooring comes in more varieties these days and the business needs more space to store numerous flooring types, he said.

“There is a huge smorgasbord of different things,” Kingsley said. “If you don’t have it in stock, you aren’t going to get the sale.”

The increased popularity of hardwood flooring has benefited the business, Kingsley said.

“(Business) has gotten better every year since the (recession),” he said.

As new housing construction increases, business increases for Blue Ribbon Flooring, Kingsley said.