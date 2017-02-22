Berghammer Construction names new president, executive VP

Parks, White have served in numerous roles at the company

by

February 22, 2017, 11:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/berghammer-construction-names-new-president-executive-vp/

Jim Parks has been named president of Butler-based Berghammer Construction after serving as the company’s executive vice president for 17 years.

Jim Parks

Jim Parks

Kevin White, who has served in numerous roles at the firm, including partner, has been named executive vice president.

The promotions were announced by Berghammer’s chief executive officer, Leif Nesheim, who purchased the company in 1988.

Parks practiced real estate, bankruptcy and corporate law, and commercial litigation before his career in the construction industry.

“Jim applies his experience in the construction industry to successfully manage all aspects of project delivery with a focus on pre-construction services,” Nesheim said. “He routinely assists clients with project feasibility analysis and personally oversees Berghammer’s pre-construction, conceptual estimating and preliminary budgeting processes, as well as marketing.”

Kevin White

Kevin White

White spent 10 years at Berghammer, starting as an intern and advancing to senior project manager before leaving to lead the construction division at a real estate development firm before returning to Berghammer in 2015, as a partner.

Berghammer construction projects have included the Dohmen Life Science Services headquarters in the Third Ward, The Bavarian Bierhaus in Glendale and Briggs & Stratton global headquarters in Wauwatosa.

