Badger Tag & Label adding more space to spur growth

Random Lake company to build new facility to expand

by

April 21, 2017, 11:31 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/construction/badger-tag-label-adding-more-space-to-spur-growth/

Random Lake-based Badger Tag & Label Corp. is planning to build a new 22,000-square-foot facility to give the company additional space for growth.

A rendering of Badger Tag & Label's second facility in Random Lake.

A rendering of Badger Tag & Label’s planned second facility in Random Lake.

The custom printer of tags and labels currently has a 30,000-square-foot facility in downtown Random Lake and a smaller digital press facility in Plymouth. The plan is to move the digital press to the new building, potentially add a second digital press and also use the additional room to free up space at the current Random Lake building.

Kevin Kalkofen, Badger Tag vice president, said the current facility has limited space for additional materials, making production difficult at times.

“We just see that we cannot grow in our current situation,” he said. “This will free up a lot of space and make things a lot smoother.”

Badger Tag will also be moving some offices to the new building, to be located just east of Eric Von Schledorn Ford off of County RR. The company currently has 35 employees and while no additional hiring is planned immediately following the move, the additional space could lead to growth that creates opportunities, Kalkofen said.

The company is holding a groundbreaking ceremony next Friday and plans to be in the new building by the fall.

Random Lake-based Badger Tag & Label Corp. is planning to build a new 22,000-square-foot facility to give the company additional space for growth.

A rendering of Badger Tag & Label's second facility in Random Lake.

A rendering of Badger Tag & Label’s planned second facility in Random Lake.

The custom printer of tags and labels currently has a 30,000-square-foot facility in downtown Random Lake and a smaller digital press facility in Plymouth. The plan is to move the digital press to the new building, potentially add a second digital press and also use the additional room to free up space at the current Random Lake building.

Kevin Kalkofen, Badger Tag vice president, said the current facility has limited space for additional materials, making production difficult at times.

“We just see that we cannot grow in our current situation,” he said. “This will free up a lot of space and make things a lot smoother.”

Badger Tag will also be moving some offices to the new building, to be located just east of Eric Von Schledorn Ford off of County RR. The company currently has 35 employees and while no additional hiring is planned immediately following the move, the additional space could lead to growth that creates opportunities, Kalkofen said.

The company is holding a groundbreaking ceremony next Friday and plans to be in the new building by the fall.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Built to sell

Stories of successful exits

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am

The Womens Center 40th Anniversary Luncheon
Italian Community Center

04/26/201711:00 am-1:30 pm