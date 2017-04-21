Badger Tag & Label adding more space to spur growth

Random Lake-based Badger Tag & Label Corp. is planning to build a new 22,000-square-foot facility to give the company additional space for growth.

The custom printer of tags and labels currently has a 30,000-square-foot facility in downtown Random Lake and a smaller digital press facility in Plymouth. The plan is to move the digital press to the new building, potentially add a second digital press and also use the additional room to free up space at the current Random Lake building.

Kevin Kalkofen, Badger Tag vice president, said the current facility has limited space for additional materials, making production difficult at times.

“We just see that we cannot grow in our current situation,” he said. “This will free up a lot of space and make things a lot smoother.”

Badger Tag will also be moving some offices to the new building, to be located just east of Eric Von Schledorn Ford off of County RR. The company currently has 35 employees and while no additional hiring is planned immediately following the move, the additional space could lead to growth that creates opportunities, Kalkofen said.

The company is holding a groundbreaking ceremony next Friday and plans to be in the new building by the fall.