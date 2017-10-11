Zywave acquires HR and benefits software company

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave Inc. has acquired Norwalk, Connecticut-based HR360 Inc., a human resources and benefits software developer.

HR360 was founded by Lillian Shapiro and Tom Ceconi, and helps brokers, payroll companies, private employer organizations and employers navigate employee benefits and HR compliance. It has about 2,000 customers. Shapiro and Ceconi will join the Zywave leadership.

Zywave develops software-as-a-service technology solutions for insurance brokers. More than 3,500 brokerages use its products globally. Zywave has approximately 300 employees and recently moved into a new headquarters.

“We have long admired HR360 and respect their reputation in the broker market,” said Krissy Fischer, senior vice president of operations at Zywave. “Together, HR360 and Zywave become an even more powerful and comprehensive solution for brokers of all sizes to compete.”

“The addition of HR360, and of Lillian and Tom with their associates and customers, will be a great combo with us and will enable us to serve our customers better than ever before,” said Jim Lindner, the new chief executive officer of Zywave.

HR360 customers will become Zywave customers and HR360 products will be added to the Zywave product suite as part of the deal.

“This acquisition brings together two companies that have worked tirelessly to support insurance brokers and their clients through innovative technology,” Shapiro said. “We’re excited to expand and bring our business to new levels and to become part of the Zywave team. HR360 and Zywave will work to leverage one another’s expertise and experience, so that together we can serve the broker community with the best of both businesses.”