Zywave acquires HR and benefits software company

HR360 founders to join Tosa-based insurance software firm

by

October 11, 2017, 1:56 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/zywave-acquires-hr-and-benefits-software-company/

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave Inc. has acquired Norwalk, Connecticut-based HR360 Inc., a human resources and benefits software developer.

insurance

HR360 was founded by Lillian Shapiro and Tom Ceconi, and helps brokers, payroll companies, private employer organizations and employers navigate employee benefits and HR compliance. It has about 2,000 customers. Shapiro and Ceconi will join the Zywave leadership.

Zywave develops software-as-a-service technology solutions for insurance brokers. More than 3,500 brokerages use its products globally. Zywave has approximately 300 employees and recently moved into a new headquarters.

“We have long admired HR360 and respect their reputation in the broker market,” said Krissy Fischer, senior vice president of operations at Zywave. “Together, HR360 and Zywave become an even more powerful and comprehensive solution for brokers of all sizes to compete.”

“The addition of HR360, and of Lillian and Tom with their associates and customers, will be a great combo with us and will enable us to serve our customers better than ever before,” said Jim Lindner, the new chief executive officer of Zywave.

HR360 customers will become Zywave customers and HR360 products will be added to the Zywave product suite as part of the deal.

“This acquisition brings together two companies that have worked tirelessly to support insurance brokers and their clients through innovative technology,” Shapiro said. “We’re excited to expand and bring our business to new levels and to become part of the Zywave team. HR360 and Zywave will work to leverage one another’s expertise and experience, so that together we can serve the broker community with the best of both businesses.”

Wauwatosa-based insurance software developer Zywave Inc. has acquired Norwalk, Connecticut-based HR360 Inc., a human resources and benefits software developer.

insurance

HR360 was founded by Lillian Shapiro and Tom Ceconi, and helps brokers, payroll companies, private employer organizations and employers navigate employee benefits and HR compliance. It has about 2,000 customers. Shapiro and Ceconi will join the Zywave leadership.

Zywave develops software-as-a-service technology solutions for insurance brokers. More than 3,500 brokerages use its products globally. Zywave has approximately 300 employees and recently moved into a new headquarters.

“We have long admired HR360 and respect their reputation in the broker market,” said Krissy Fischer, senior vice president of operations at Zywave. “Together, HR360 and Zywave become an even more powerful and comprehensive solution for brokers of all sizes to compete.”

“The addition of HR360, and of Lillian and Tom with their associates and customers, will be a great combo with us and will enable us to serve our customers better than ever before,” said Jim Lindner, the new chief executive officer of Zywave.

HR360 customers will become Zywave customers and HR360 products will be added to the Zywave product suite as part of the deal.

“This acquisition brings together two companies that have worked tirelessly to support insurance brokers and their clients through innovative technology,” Shapiro said. “We’re excited to expand and bring our business to new levels and to become part of the Zywave team. HR360 and Zywave will work to leverage one another’s expertise and experience, so that together we can serve the broker community with the best of both businesses.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm