Wixon employee becomes part-owner

Ron Ratz has purchased a portion of St. Francis-based Wixon Inc., the company announced today. He joins an undisclosed number of other owners in the company.

Ratz is senior vice president at Wixon, managing the company’s commercial and customer development efforts. Ratz has worked at Wixon for 20 years, and has held leadership roles in sales, marketing and research and development. He is now a part-owner of Wixon, though the exact percentage was not disclosed.

“Ron’s dedicated service to our customers and employees has been integral to Wixon’s growth, and it’s with great pleasure that I welcome him as a Wixon shareholder,” said Peter Gottsacker, chief executive officer of Wixon, in a statement.

Founded in 1907, Wixon manufactures seasoning blends, flavors and dry mixes for food and beverage manufacturers. Its annual revenue is more than $100 million, and it works with most of the top 50 food manufacturing firms in the U.S. As of 2013, Wixon had 235 employees.