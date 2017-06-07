Wisconsin has 9 firms on 2017 Fortune 500 list

Wisconsin has nine companies on the new Fortune 500 list, down from 10 in 2016.

The biggest change is the elimination of Johnson Controls, which maintains operational headquarters in the Milwaukee area, but following its merger with Tyco is now based in Ireland.

Walmart tops the list, followed by Berkshire Hathaway, Apple, Exxon Mobile and McKesson.

The Wisconsin-based companies on the Fortune 500 list are:

Northwestern Mutual, 97

ManpowerGroup, 146

Kohl’s, 150

American Family Insurance Group, 315

WEC Engergy Group, 368

Oshkosh, 425

Harley-Davidson, 435

Rockwell Automation, 442

Fiserv, 471

Another 14 Wisconsin-based companies were ranked within the Fortune 1000. They are:

Quad/Graphics, 560

Bemis, 587

Snap-On, 618

Alliant Energy, 677

CUNA Mutual Group, 683

Regal Beloit, 690

Sentry Insurance Group, 720

A.O. Smith, 776

Plexus, 795

Komatsu Mining, 843

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, 947

REV Group, 957

Rexnord, 958

Briggs & Stratton, 997

Roadrunner Transportation Systems is new to the list, but recently announced plans to shift its headquarters from Cudahy to Illinois.

Milwaukee-based REV Group is new to the list after it had an IPO in January.

Milwaukee-based Rexnord and Wauwatosa-based Briggs & Stratton also joined the Fortune 1000 list this year.

Komatsu Mining was created by the acquisition of Milwaukee-based Joy Global Inc. by Komatsu America Corp. The Komatsu Mining headquarters was maintained in Milwaukee.

The Manitowoc Company Inc. was on the Fortune 1000 list in 2016, but dropped off this year.