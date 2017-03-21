Wisconsin billionaires increase net worth

Nine on Forbes’ list

by

March 21, 2017, 10:02 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/wisconsin-billionaires-increase-net-worth/

Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.

menards

John Menard Jr., founder of Menards, has a $10.2 billion net worth, and is the wealthiest Wisconsin resident, according to Forbes.

Most of them increased their net worth since a year ago, according to Forbes.

The Wisconsin residents on the billionaires list include (with world ranking):

  • 128. John Menard, founder of Menards, $10.2 billion net worth (up from $9.3 billion a year ago).
  • 166. Herbert Kohler Jr., Kohler Company, $8 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago).
  • 460. James Cargill II, Cargill Inc.$3.9 billion (up from $3.2 billion a year ago).
  • 460. Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $3.9 billion (down from $5.1 billion a year ago).
  • 474. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.8 billion each (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).
  • 867. Judy Falkner, Epic Systems, $2.4 billion (same as a year ago).

Others with Wisconsin ties who made the list include:

  • 1161. Jamie Dinan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, $1.8 billion (down from $2 billion a year ago).
  • 1290. Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucsk co-owner, $1.6 billion (down from $1.7 billion a year ago).
  • 1376. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.5 billion (up from $1.4 billion a year ago).

The top five billionaires in the world, according to Forbes are: Bill Gates, Microsoft, $86 billion (up from $75 billion a year ago); Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $75.6 billion (up from $60.8 billion a yar ago); Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, $72.8 billion (up from $45.2 billion a year ago); Amancio Ortega, Inditex, $71.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $56 billion (up from $44.6 a year ago).

President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion a year ago, according to Forbes. He is ranked 544th on the Forbes world billionaires list.

Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.

menards

John Menard Jr., founder of Menards, has a $10.2 billion net worth, and is the wealthiest Wisconsin resident, according to Forbes.

Most of them increased their net worth since a year ago, according to Forbes.

The Wisconsin residents on the billionaires list include (with world ranking):

  • 128. John Menard, founder of Menards, $10.2 billion net worth (up from $9.3 billion a year ago).
  • 166. Herbert Kohler Jr., Kohler Company, $8 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago).
  • 460. James Cargill II, Cargill Inc.$3.9 billion (up from $3.2 billion a year ago).
  • 460. Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $3.9 billion (down from $5.1 billion a year ago).
  • 474. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.8 billion each (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).
  • 867. Judy Falkner, Epic Systems, $2.4 billion (same as a year ago).

Others with Wisconsin ties who made the list include:

  • 1161. Jamie Dinan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, $1.8 billion (down from $2 billion a year ago).
  • 1290. Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucsk co-owner, $1.6 billion (down from $1.7 billion a year ago).
  • 1376. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.5 billion (up from $1.4 billion a year ago).

The top five billionaires in the world, according to Forbes are: Bill Gates, Microsoft, $86 billion (up from $75 billion a year ago); Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $75.6 billion (up from $60.8 billion a yar ago); Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, $72.8 billion (up from $45.2 billion a year ago); Amancio Ortega, Inditex, $71.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $56 billion (up from $44.6 a year ago).

President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion a year ago, according to Forbes. He is ranked 544th on the Forbes world billionaires list.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am