Wisconsin billionaires increase net worth

Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.
Most of them increased their net worth since a year ago, according to Forbes.
The Wisconsin residents on the billionaires list include (with world ranking):
- 128. John Menard, founder of Menards, $10.2 billion net worth (up from $9.3 billion a year ago).
- 166. Herbert Kohler Jr., Kohler Company, $8 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago).
- 460. James Cargill II, Cargill Inc.$3.9 billion (up from $3.2 billion a year ago).
- 460. Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $3.9 billion (down from $5.1 billion a year ago).
- 474. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.8 billion each (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).
- 867. Judy Falkner, Epic Systems, $2.4 billion (same as a year ago).
Others with Wisconsin ties who made the list include:
- 1161. Jamie Dinan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, $1.8 billion (down from $2 billion a year ago).
- 1290. Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucsk co-owner, $1.6 billion (down from $1.7 billion a year ago).
- 1376. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.5 billion (up from $1.4 billion a year ago).
The top five billionaires in the world, according to Forbes are: Bill Gates, Microsoft, $86 billion (up from $75 billion a year ago); Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $75.6 billion (up from $60.8 billion a yar ago); Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, $72.8 billion (up from $45.2 billion a year ago); Amancio Ortega, Inditex, $71.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $56 billion (up from $44.6 a year ago).
President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion a year ago, according to Forbes. He is ranked 544th on the Forbes world billionaires list.
Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.
Most of them increased their net worth since a year ago, according to Forbes.
The Wisconsin residents on the billionaires list include (with world ranking):
- 128. John Menard, founder of Menards, $10.2 billion net worth (up from $9.3 billion a year ago).
- 166. Herbert Kohler Jr., Kohler Company, $8 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago).
- 460. James Cargill II, Cargill Inc.$3.9 billion (up from $3.2 billion a year ago).
- 460. Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $3.9 billion (down from $5.1 billion a year ago).
- 474. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.8 billion each (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).
- 867. Judy Falkner, Epic Systems, $2.4 billion (same as a year ago).
Others with Wisconsin ties who made the list include:
- 1161. Jamie Dinan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, $1.8 billion (down from $2 billion a year ago).
- 1290. Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucsk co-owner, $1.6 billion (down from $1.7 billion a year ago).
- 1376. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.5 billion (up from $1.4 billion a year ago).
The top five billionaires in the world, according to Forbes are: Bill Gates, Microsoft, $86 billion (up from $75 billion a year ago); Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $75.6 billion (up from $60.8 billion a yar ago); Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, $72.8 billion (up from $45.2 billion a year ago); Amancio Ortega, Inditex, $71.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $56 billion (up from $44.6 a year ago).
President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion a year ago, according to Forbes. He is ranked 544th on the Forbes world billionaires list.
Comments