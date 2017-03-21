Wisconsin billionaires increase net worth

Forbes magazine announced its annual list of world billionaires, and again nine Wisconsin residents made the list.

Most of them increased their net worth since a year ago, according to Forbes.

The Wisconsin residents on the billionaires list include (with world ranking):

128. John Menard, founder of Menards, $10.2 billion net worth (up from $9.3 billion a year ago).

166. Herbert Kohler Jr., Kohler Company, $8 billion (up from $7.3 billion a year ago).

460. James Cargill II, Cargill Inc.$3.9 billion (up from $3.2 billion a year ago).

460. Diane Hendricks, Hendricks Holding Company and ABC Supply Co., $3.9 billion (down from $5.1 billion a year ago).

474. H. Fisk Johnson, Imogene Powers Johnson, S. Curtis Johnson and Helen Johnson-Leipold, $3.8 billion each (up from $3.3 billion each a year ago).

867. Judy Falkner, Epic Systems, $2.4 billion (same as a year ago).

Others with Wisconsin ties who made the list include:

1161. Jamie Dinan, Milwaukee Bucks co-owner, $1.8 billion (down from $2 billion a year ago).

1290. Marc Lasry, Milwaukee Bucsk co-owner, $1.6 billion (down from $1.7 billion a year ago).

1376. David Einhorn, Nicolet High School graduate and founder of New York hedge fund Greenlight Capital, $1.5 billion (up from $1.4 billion a year ago).

The top five billionaires in the world, according to Forbes are: Bill Gates, Microsoft, $86 billion (up from $75 billion a year ago); Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway, $75.6 billion (up from $60.8 billion a yar ago); Jeff Bezos, Amazon.com, $72.8 billion (up from $45.2 billion a year ago); Amancio Ortega, Inditex, $71.3 billion; Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, $56 billion (up from $44.6 a year ago).

President Donald Trump has a net worth of $3.5 billion, down from $4.5 billion a year ago, according to Forbes. He is ranked 544th on the Forbes world billionaires list.