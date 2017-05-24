Wisconsin banks report higher profits in first quarter

Lending and total assets increase

by

May 24, 2017, 12:43 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/wisconsin-banks-report-higher-profits-in-first-quarter/

Wisconsin’s federally insured banks reported $280 million in profits in the first quarter, up from $265 million in the first quarter of 2016, according to the latest Quarterly Banking Profile from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The number of Wisconsin institutions reporting to the FDIC declined to 221, down from 238 in the same period last year. The reporting banks had 21,420 employees, down from 22,141 in the first quarter of 2016. That’s partly because the number of Wisconsin banks continues to fall, with several high-profile mergers taking place among the state’s community banks as they seek economies of scale and carry out succession plans.

The institutions had $108.9 billion in total assets, up from $107.3 billion in the first quarter of 2016.

Lending again increased in the first quarter, with $78.1 billion in total loans and leases, compared with $76.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Individually, Green Bay-based Associated Bank NA had the highest quarterly profit in Wisconsin, with $59.1 million. The bank has $29 billion in total assets.

Madison-based John Deere Financial f.s.b. had the second-highest profit in the first quarter, at $25.3 million. The bank has $2.7 billion in assets.

In third place was Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, with $8.6 million in quarterly profit. The institution has $207 million in assets.

Racine-based Johnson Bank had the fourth-highest quarterly profits in the state, with $8.1 million. And Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSC rounded out the top five with $6.5 million in quarterly profits.

Wisconsin’s federally insured banks reported $280 million in profits in the first quarter, up from $265 million in the first quarter of 2016, according to the latest Quarterly Banking Profile from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The number of Wisconsin institutions reporting to the FDIC declined to 221, down from 238 in the same period last year. The reporting banks had 21,420 employees, down from 22,141 in the first quarter of 2016. That’s partly because the number of Wisconsin banks continues to fall, with several high-profile mergers taking place among the state’s community banks as they seek economies of scale and carry out succession plans.

The institutions had $108.9 billion in total assets, up from $107.3 billion in the first quarter of 2016.

Lending again increased in the first quarter, with $78.1 billion in total loans and leases, compared with $76.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Individually, Green Bay-based Associated Bank NA had the highest quarterly profit in Wisconsin, with $59.1 million. The bank has $29 billion in total assets.

Madison-based John Deere Financial f.s.b. had the second-highest profit in the first quarter, at $25.3 million. The bank has $2.7 billion in assets.

In third place was Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, with $8.6 million in quarterly profit. The institution has $207 million in assets.

Racine-based Johnson Bank had the fourth-highest quarterly profits in the state, with $8.1 million. And Wauwatosa-based WaterStone Bank SSC rounded out the top five with $6.5 million in quarterly profits.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think will Fiserv decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The next act

MSO move could shift city’s performing arts landscape

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond
Cybertrends for 2017 and beyond

Threats evolve—and so should you

by Derek Laczniak

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Distinguished Lecture Series: Rocky Marcoux
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/24/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm