Wilson-Hurd Mfg. sold to Nelson-Miller

Wausau-based Wilson-Hurd Mfg. Co. has been sold to Los Angeles-based Nelson-Miller Inc. for an undisclosed sum.

Milwaukee investment bank Emory & Co. advised Wilson-Hurd in the transaction. William Siebecker, chairman of Wilson-Hurd, was the seller.

Wilson-Hurd manufactures electronic control products, nameplates, dials and medical products in Wausau and Berlin. Its management team will remain onboard in the integration. The company will become a division of Nelson-Miller.

Nelson-Miller now serves the aerospace, medical, industrial, consumer, military and transportation markets. Among its products are functional nameplates, electronic assemblies, PCAP touchscreens and injection molded housings.

“Wilson-Hurd started in business in April of 1904, and has called Wausau home for its entire 112-year history,” Siebecker said. “We started manufacturing in Berlin in 1961. Wilson-Hurd’s employees are talented and hardworking, and I know that Nelson-Miller is acquiring a fine organization. Nelson-Miller’s willingness and desire to maintain and expand Wilson-Hurd’s Wisconsin presence made it the most desirable acquisition partner.”