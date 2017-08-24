WHEDA offering $11.1 million in small business financing

Funding available from two capital products

by

August 24, 2017, 12:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/wheda-offering-11-1-million-in-small-business-financing/

The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority is offering small businesses access to $11.1 million in new financing, Gov. Scott Walker announced Wednesday.

Coins stacked

Walker announced the available funding at an event marking the fifth anniversary of Transform Milwaukee, a state initiative focused on growing the Milwaukee economy in the 30th Street Industrial Corridor, the Menomonee Valley, the Inner Harbor, Riverworks, and the Aerotropolis around General Mitchell International Airport.

Milwaukee-based Legacy Redevelopment Corp. will administer the newly-created $5 million Wisconsin Business Opportunity Fund, making $100,000 to $1 million loans. The federal New Markets Tax Credits program will be used to finance construction, equipment purchases, and other types of hard assets for small businesses.

An additional $6.1 million will be available to support WHEDA’s Participation Lending Program. The program can be used for purchases such as land, facilities, equipment, long-term working capital, equipment, materials, and facilities for the production, packaging, processing, or distribution of raw agricultural commodities.

The $11.1 million in capital is being provided by PNC Bank, Johnson Bank, and Milwaukee LISC (Local Initiatives Support Corp.). A minimum of $3 million will be targeted for the Transform Milwaukee area with the balance is available statewide.

News

