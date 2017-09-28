Westbury expects Nasdaq exit to benefit shareholders

Says down quarters did not play into decision

by

September 28, 2017, 2:09 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/westbury-expects-nasdaq-exit-to-benefit-shareholders/

West Bend-based Westbury Bancorp Inc. expects its decision to delist its stock from the Nasdaq and deregister it with the SEC to benefit shareholders.

The cost of listing the Westbury Bank parent company’s stock on the Nasdaq, keeping it registered with the SEC and meeting those organizations’ requirements was easily in the six figures, said Kirk Emerich, chief financial officer and executive vice president of investor relations at Westbury.

“The SEC regulation requires more rigorous reviews of our quarterly numbers by our accountants and some other people, and all that will go away,” Emerich said. “We’re going to get (shareholders) the same info with a little less expense.”

As a community bank with an $80 million market capitalization, Westbury was on the small end of companies traded on the Nasdaq, and the OTCQX market is a better fit, Emerich said.

“We don’t expect that our liquidity as far as people being able to buy and sell the stock will change significantly,” he said. “We don’t trade a real high volume of shares on a daily basis right now and we don’t think that’s going to be impacted significantly.”

Westbury has had a couple of down quarters because it is absorbing the costs of expanding into the Madison market, but that did not influence this decision, he said.

“At this point in time, we thought that the cost savings, without significantly impacting the trading ability of our shares, was an overall positive for our shareholders,” Emerich said.

Moving forward, Westbury will continue to focus on growing its business organically in Waukesha, Washington and Dane counties, he said.

“We plan to be a locally-owned, locally-involved community bank for a long time,” Emerich said.

West Bend-based Westbury Bancorp Inc. expects its decision to delist its stock from the Nasdaq and deregister it with the SEC to benefit shareholders.

The cost of listing the Westbury Bank parent company’s stock on the Nasdaq, keeping it registered with the SEC and meeting those organizations’ requirements was easily in the six figures, said Kirk Emerich, chief financial officer and executive vice president of investor relations at Westbury.

“The SEC regulation requires more rigorous reviews of our quarterly numbers by our accountants and some other people, and all that will go away,” Emerich said. “We’re going to get (shareholders) the same info with a little less expense.”

As a community bank with an $80 million market capitalization, Westbury was on the small end of companies traded on the Nasdaq, and the OTCQX market is a better fit, Emerich said.

“We don’t expect that our liquidity as far as people being able to buy and sell the stock will change significantly,” he said. “We don’t trade a real high volume of shares on a daily basis right now and we don’t think that’s going to be impacted significantly.”

Westbury has had a couple of down quarters because it is absorbing the costs of expanding into the Madison market, but that did not influence this decision, he said.

“At this point in time, we thought that the cost savings, without significantly impacting the trading ability of our shares, was an overall positive for our shareholders,” Emerich said.

Moving forward, Westbury will continue to focus on growing its business organically in Waukesha, Washington and Dane counties, he said.

“We plan to be a locally-owned, locally-involved community bank for a long time,” Emerich said.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm