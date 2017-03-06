West Bend Electrics sold to Florida firm

West Bend Electrics, which operates out of two facilities in southeastern Wisconsin, has been sold to Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based The Legacy Cos.

West Bend Electrics was a division of Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Focus Products Group International LLC, and was sold to The Legacy Companies for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1911, West Bend Electrics is a global distributor of small kitchen appliances and housewares. Its manufacturing is completed overseas, and its customer service and distribution operations are housed in West Bend and Pleasant Prairie.

Legacy plans to keep the southeastern Wisconsin operations the same, and all 45 employees will remain on board. The new parent company also plans to provide sales, product marketing and technical services support to West Bend.

Legacy has five manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S. and one in China. With the addition of West Bend, Legacy said it has additional distribution capacity and potential for growth both in the U.S. and abroad.

Some of West Bend Electric’s products will fall under Legacy’s Food Service Commercial division and some will be housed under the Retail Division.

“This strategic acquisition enhances Legacy’s offering of well-known and longstanding brands with significant growth potential,” said Neal Asbury, chief executive officer of The Legacy Cos. “Additionally, it strengthens Legacy’s global position as a leading housewares manufacturer and distributor.”