Werner named chair-elect at Wisconsin Bankers Association

Siemers to serve as organization chair

by

June 16, 2017, 11:21 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/werner-named-chair-elect-at-wisconsin-bankers-association/

David Werner, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Park Bank, has been appointed chair-elect of the Wisconsin Bankers Association for 2017-’18.

Werner

Werner previously served as the organization’s vice chair.

The WBA, Wisconsin’s largest financial industry trade association, represents about 250 commercial banks and savings institutions that operate about 2,300 branches and employ about 23,000 people.

Frederick Siemers, president of Wisconsin Rapids-based River Cities Bank, was named chair for the 2017-’18 term. Mark Meloy, CEO of First Business Bank-Madison, will serve as vice chair, and Cynthia Erdman, president of Tomah-based Partnership Bank is past chair.

Other southeastern Wisconsin board members who will continue their terms are: Dennis Doyle, president and CEO of Brookfield-based Great Midwest Bank S.S.B.; Sang Kim, regional president for Wisconsin and Michigan at Wells Fargo in Milwaukee; and Mark Mohr, president and CEO at Oconomowoc-based First Bank Financial Centre.

David Werner, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Park Bank, has been appointed chair-elect of the Wisconsin Bankers Association for 2017-’18.

Werner

Werner previously served as the organization’s vice chair.

The WBA, Wisconsin’s largest financial industry trade association, represents about 250 commercial banks and savings institutions that operate about 2,300 branches and employ about 23,000 people.

Frederick Siemers, president of Wisconsin Rapids-based River Cities Bank, was named chair for the 2017-’18 term. Mark Meloy, CEO of First Business Bank-Madison, will serve as vice chair, and Cynthia Erdman, president of Tomah-based Partnership Bank is past chair.

Other southeastern Wisconsin board members who will continue their terms are: Dennis Doyle, president and CEO of Brookfield-based Great Midwest Bank S.S.B.; Sang Kim, regional president for Wisconsin and Michigan at Wells Fargo in Milwaukee; and Mark Mohr, president and CEO at Oconomowoc-based First Bank Financial Centre.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm