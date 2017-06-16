Werner named chair-elect at Wisconsin Bankers Association

David Werner, president and chief executive officer of Milwaukee-based Park Bank, has been appointed chair-elect of the Wisconsin Bankers Association for 2017-’18.

Werner previously served as the organization’s vice chair.

The WBA, Wisconsin’s largest financial industry trade association, represents about 250 commercial banks and savings institutions that operate about 2,300 branches and employ about 23,000 people.

Frederick Siemers, president of Wisconsin Rapids-based River Cities Bank, was named chair for the 2017-’18 term. Mark Meloy, CEO of First Business Bank-Madison, will serve as vice chair, and Cynthia Erdman, president of Tomah-based Partnership Bank is past chair.

Other southeastern Wisconsin board members who will continue their terms are: Dennis Doyle, president and CEO of Brookfield-based Great Midwest Bank S.S.B.; Sang Kim, regional president for Wisconsin and Michigan at Wells Fargo in Milwaukee; and Mark Mohr, president and CEO at Oconomowoc-based First Bank Financial Centre.