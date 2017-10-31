WEDC, Invest in Wisconsin launch $1 million initiative to boost tech startups

Will provide capital, training to early-stage businesses across the state

by

October 31, 2017, 12:16 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/wedc-invest-in-wisconsin-launch-1-million-initiative-to-boost-tech-startups/

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Monday it is partnering with Invest in Wisconsin, a collaborative of community development financial institutions, on a $1 million initiative to boost technology startups across the state.

The initiative will provide capital, technical assistance and training to startup and early-stage technology-focused businesses statewide, according to a WEDC announcement.

WEDC is awarding a $500,000 matching grant to three Invest in Wisconsin members – Community Assets for People, First American Capital Corporation and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation – which will contribute a total of $500,000. The $1 million will be distributed as a mix of loans and grants to the young businesses.

The initiative will target startups to reduce risk aversion and help businesses in the transition from the proof-of-concept phase to mass manufacture. The businesses will also be provided technical support and one-on-one coaches and mentors.

“Venture capital or traditional bank financing may not be a fit for many technology startups and early-stage businesses, and that can suffocate potential development opportunities,” said Lesley Hutchins, development and marketing director for Invest in Wisconsin. “Invest in Wisconsin and its partners have identified the need to reduce risk aversion for entrepreneurs in the technology business sector and to provide equitable financial opportunities to help them realize their business ideas. This investment from WEDC will really boost these activities.”

The grant marks the first time WEDC’s Capital Catalyst Program has funded a statewide initiative.

News of the WEDC initiative followed an announcement from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Aurora Health Care on Monday that each company will invest $5 million to support Milwaukee startups in a multi-year funding commitment.

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. announced Monday it is partnering with Invest in Wisconsin, a collaborative of community development financial institutions, on a $1 million initiative to boost technology startups across the state.

The initiative will provide capital, technical assistance and training to startup and early-stage technology-focused businesses statewide, according to a WEDC announcement.

WEDC is awarding a $500,000 matching grant to three Invest in Wisconsin members – Community Assets for People, First American Capital Corporation and Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation – which will contribute a total of $500,000. The $1 million will be distributed as a mix of loans and grants to the young businesses.

The initiative will target startups to reduce risk aversion and help businesses in the transition from the proof-of-concept phase to mass manufacture. The businesses will also be provided technical support and one-on-one coaches and mentors.

“Venture capital or traditional bank financing may not be a fit for many technology startups and early-stage businesses, and that can suffocate potential development opportunities,” said Lesley Hutchins, development and marketing director for Invest in Wisconsin. “Invest in Wisconsin and its partners have identified the need to reduce risk aversion for entrepreneurs in the technology business sector and to provide equitable financial opportunities to help them realize their business ideas. This investment from WEDC will really boost these activities.”

The grant marks the first time WEDC’s Capital Catalyst Program has funded a statewide initiative.

News of the WEDC initiative followed an announcement from Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. and Aurora Health Care on Monday that each company will invest $5 million to support Milwaukee startups in a multi-year funding commitment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

What part of southeastern Wisconsin will attract the most development during the next 20 years?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The Bradley Center era

The legacy of Jane Bradley Pettit’s gift to Milwaukee

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users
5 habits of successful SOLIDWORKS power users

Tips to more effectively use this 3D CAD software

by David Vedder

How “well” is your wellness program?
How “well” is your wellness program?

Tips for success in strategic employer-led health care initiatives

by Kelly Sutton

Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?
Is your business prepared for a cyberattack?

Having an incident response plan can help mitigate damages

by Melinda Toy

Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation
Top 5 best practices for a seamless CAD implementation

How to get the most value out of your CAD system

by David Vedder

Why population health management matters to employers
Why population health management matters to employers

Value should be the framework for performance improvement in health care

by Fred Brodsky, MD

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Marquette University Business Leaders Forum
Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union

11/01/201711:45 am-2:00 pm

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Building confidence while navigating the payroll maze
Westmoor Country Club, Brookfield

11/03/20177:30 am-11:30 am

Influence and the Power of Partnerships
Miller Park

11/08/20178:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

11/08/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm