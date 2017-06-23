VRC wins international awards

Milwaukee-based valuation firm Valuation Research Corp. has won Valuation Firm of the Year at the International M&A Awards.

The awards are presented annually by M&A Advisor, and recognize the top deal teams, firms and professionals in international mergers and acquisitions. There were more than 250 finalists worldwide for the awards. VRC was chosen by an independent judging committee of 23 leading cross border M&A industry experts. The firm was recognized at a ceremony in New York June 12.

“Since the introduction of the International M&A Awards in 2009 we have continued to witness the growth of cross border M&A outpace that of domestic dealmaking volume,” said David Fergusson, president and co-chief executive officer of The M&A Advisor. “And we attribute this to the new generation of global M&A experts whose intimate knowledge and expertise in the cultural, financial and legal arenas are redefining our industry. The 2017 International M&A Award winners represent the best of the international M&A industry in 2016 who earned these honors by standing out in a group of very impressive finalists.”

VRC also this month earned the Valuation Firm of the Year award from the Association for Corporate Growth, one of the largest global associations dedicated to the middle market M&A industry. It was honored by ACG at the New York Champion’s Awards. VRC was chosen from more than 150 nominees by a panel of 19 independent M&A professionals.

This is the sixth straight year VRC has won the M&A Advisor award and the third consecutive year it has won the ACG award.

“We continually work on larger deals and each year we continue to grow and our client roster grows,” said Dan Peterson, vice president of business development at VRC in Milwaukee. “We think that this year’s going to continue to be a good year.”

Valuation Research Corp. was founded in 1975 and has more than 1,000 employees at offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Cincinnati, New York, Princeton, San Francisco and Tampa. It also has offices in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, Germany, India, Luxembourg, Mexico, Singapore, Spain and United Kingdom.