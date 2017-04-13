Velvac Holdings sold for $39.5 million

The Eastern Co. acquires New Berlin manufacturer

by

April 13, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/velvac-holdings-sold-for-39-5-million/

New Berlin-based Velvac Holdings Inc. has been acquired by Naugatuck, Connecticut-based The Eastern Co. for $39.5 million, plus an earnout based on the growth of Velvac’s Road-iQ business.

Truck-mirror-492967162-shutterstock

Velvac was sold by Chicago private equity firm Prospect Partners, which had acquired it with Jeff Porter and management in August 2005. Milwaukee investment bank Cleary Gull advised Velvac in the sale to The Eastern Co.

Founded in 1934, Velvac designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for commercial vehicles. Its 2016 revenue totaled $58.7 million. Velvac products are used in heavy and medium duty trucks, motorhomes and buses. It is a Tier 1 supplier of mirrors and camera-enabled vision systems, which make up about two-thirds of its revenue. It also sells aftermarket components and vision systems to OEM dealers, OEM parts distribution centers and other aftermarket channels. Velvac sells about 45,000 camera-enabled units each year. Road-iQ is its new 360-degree view camera, recording and communication system.

Velvac has 250 employees, about 80 of whom are based at the headquarters and distribution facility in New Berlin. About 150 employees are based in Reynosa, Mexico, where the products are manufactured, said John Sullivan, chief financial officer of The Eastern Co. The New Berlin operation will stay intact and operate as usual in the integration, Sullivan said.

The Eastern Co. manufactures custom-engineered components and products, such as industrial hardware, security products and metal castings. It has 995 employees at 13 facilities spread among the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and China. Because it makes such a wide array of parts, Eastern is able to quickly adapt to changes in several markets, including heavy and medium trucks, mining, commercial laundry, electronics, military and industrials.

The acquisition of Velvac will expand Eastern’s market reach. It is expected to be accretive to Eastern’s earnings in 2018. Velvac will operate as an independent subsidiary of Eastern. Its management and employees are expected to remain in place.

“Velvac represents an excellent fit for Eastern and helps us expand our presence in the truck and motorhome markets. This transaction also adds a new growth platform, with significant potential to expand margins in the future,” said August Vlak, president and chief executive officer of Eastern. “We believe Velvac will become a strong contributor to our top line and earnings growth. We look forward to working with Jeff Porter, Velvac’s president and CEO, and his talented team for many years to come.”

“We are proud of the team and the business we have built over the past 11 years with the support of Prospect Partners,” Porter said. “Eastern now gives us the stable, knowledgeable platform we need to grow, and we are excited to partner with Eastern to help take Velvac to the next level.”

New Berlin-based Velvac Holdings Inc. has been acquired by Naugatuck, Connecticut-based The Eastern Co. for $39.5 million, plus an earnout based on the growth of Velvac’s Road-iQ business.

Truck-mirror-492967162-shutterstock

Velvac was sold by Chicago private equity firm Prospect Partners, which had acquired it with Jeff Porter and management in August 2005. Milwaukee investment bank Cleary Gull advised Velvac in the sale to The Eastern Co.

Founded in 1934, Velvac designs and manufactures proprietary vision technology for commercial vehicles. Its 2016 revenue totaled $58.7 million. Velvac products are used in heavy and medium duty trucks, motorhomes and buses. It is a Tier 1 supplier of mirrors and camera-enabled vision systems, which make up about two-thirds of its revenue. It also sells aftermarket components and vision systems to OEM dealers, OEM parts distribution centers and other aftermarket channels. Velvac sells about 45,000 camera-enabled units each year. Road-iQ is its new 360-degree view camera, recording and communication system.

Velvac has 250 employees, about 80 of whom are based at the headquarters and distribution facility in New Berlin. About 150 employees are based in Reynosa, Mexico, where the products are manufactured, said John Sullivan, chief financial officer of The Eastern Co. The New Berlin operation will stay intact and operate as usual in the integration, Sullivan said.

The Eastern Co. manufactures custom-engineered components and products, such as industrial hardware, security products and metal castings. It has 995 employees at 13 facilities spread among the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan and China. Because it makes such a wide array of parts, Eastern is able to quickly adapt to changes in several markets, including heavy and medium trucks, mining, commercial laundry, electronics, military and industrials.

The acquisition of Velvac will expand Eastern’s market reach. It is expected to be accretive to Eastern’s earnings in 2018. Velvac will operate as an independent subsidiary of Eastern. Its management and employees are expected to remain in place.

“Velvac represents an excellent fit for Eastern and helps us expand our presence in the truck and motorhome markets. This transaction also adds a new growth platform, with significant potential to expand margins in the future,” said August Vlak, president and chief executive officer of Eastern. “We believe Velvac will become a strong contributor to our top line and earnings growth. We look forward to working with Jeff Porter, Velvac’s president and CEO, and his talented team for many years to come.”

“We are proud of the team and the business we have built over the past 11 years with the support of Prospect Partners,” Porter said. “Eastern now gives us the stable, knowledgeable platform we need to grow, and we are excited to partner with Eastern to help take Velvac to the next level.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am