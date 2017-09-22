US Bank to host job fair at MATC tomorrow

US Bank will host a job fair Saturday at 10 a.m. at Milwaukee Area Technical College to fill more than 40 jobs in the Milwaukee market.

This is the first time the bank has hosted its own hiring event in the market, said Spencer Leuning, corporate communications manager at US Bank.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity, as well as to hire talent in the Milwaukee area, we could also create an educational forum where members of the community could come in and ask questions about banking,” Leuning said.

The jobs being filled are across departments, from branch banking to corporate roles, and include entry level roles and beyond. The company was not facing challenges hiring for the open positions in the traditional manner, but simply wanted to reach the community in a different way, he said.

“We have only grown our presence in the community as of late,” Leuning said. “It’s an ongoing hiring pattern.”

The job fair will be held at 700 W. State Street, Room M605.