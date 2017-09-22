US Bank to host job fair at MATC tomorrow

Company hiring across departments

by

September 22, 2017, 2:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/us-bank-to-host-job-fair-at-matc-tomorrow/

US Bank will host a job fair Saturday at 10 a.m. at Milwaukee Area Technical College to fill more than 40 jobs in the Milwaukee market.job candidates

This is the first time the bank has hosted its own hiring event in the market, said Spencer Leuning, corporate communications manager at US Bank.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity, as well as to hire talent in the Milwaukee area, we could also create an educational forum where members of the community could come in and ask questions about banking,” Leuning said.

The jobs being filled are across departments, from branch banking to corporate roles, and include entry level roles and beyond. The company was not facing challenges hiring for the open positions in the traditional manner, but simply wanted to reach the community in a different way, he said.

“We have only grown our presence in the community as of late,” Leuning said. “It’s an ongoing hiring pattern.”

The job fair will be held at 700 W. State Street, Room M605.

US Bank will host a job fair Saturday at 10 a.m. at Milwaukee Area Technical College to fill more than 40 jobs in the Milwaukee market.job candidates

This is the first time the bank has hosted its own hiring event in the market, said Spencer Leuning, corporate communications manager at US Bank.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity, as well as to hire talent in the Milwaukee area, we could also create an educational forum where members of the community could come in and ask questions about banking,” Leuning said.

The jobs being filled are across departments, from branch banking to corporate roles, and include entry level roles and beyond. The company was not facing challenges hiring for the open positions in the traditional manner, but simply wanted to reach the community in a different way, he said.

“We have only grown our presence in the community as of late,” Leuning said. “It’s an ongoing hiring pattern.”

The job fair will be held at 700 W. State Street, Room M605.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

CreativeMornings/Milwaukee - "Compassion"
UWM SARUP Mobile Design Box

09/22/20178:30 am-10:00 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am