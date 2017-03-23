U.S. Bank’s Bill Bertha to retire

Bill Bertha, Wisconsin market president at U.S. Bank, plans to retire in June. Tom Richtman will replace him.

Bertha has been market president since 2005. He helped U.S. Bank add market share and expand its reach in the region, the company said.

Before joining U.S. Bank, Bertha was a managing director at Deutsche Bank and at Dean Witter Reynolds. He is active in the Milwaukee and Wisconsin communities, serving as a board member at Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys & Girls Clubs, the Greater Milwaukee Committee and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Business School.

Richtman has worked in the Wisconsin market at U.S. Bank for 33 years. He is being promoted from the position of relationship manager team lead in the commercial banking division. Richtman also has worked in the large corporate banking and business banking divisions. He sits on the board at Goodwill Industries of Southeast Wisconsin and the Coalition for Children, Youth and Families.

Minneapolis-based U.S. Bancorp, parent company of U.S. Bank, has more than 5,400 employees at about 129 branches in Wisconsin. The fifth largest commercial bank in the U.S. with 3,106 branches in 25 states, it had $446 billion in assets as of Dec. 31.