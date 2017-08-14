Town Bank hires two experienced execs

Hartland-based Town Bank has hired two experienced Milwaukee banking executives to lead commercial banking.

Dennis Krakau and Greg Dorf have been hired to the Wisconsin division of Wintrust Commercial Banking. Town Bank is a subsidiary of Rosemont, Illinois-based Wintrust Financial Corp.

Krakau will serve as group executive vice president, head of Commercial Banking. He will lead commercial banking for the state, offering customized financial solutions for middle-market and large companies. Krakau has more than 30 years of banking experience, most recently as executive vice president, senior market executive for Private Client & Institutional Services at Associated Bank. He also has served as executive vice president of Commercial Banking, as well as head of Corporate Lending, at Associated, and was senior vice president-Corporate Banking at U.S. Bank. Krakau holds a bachelor’s in marketing and an MBA from Marquette University, and began his career as a naval flight officer and mission commander in the U.S. Navy.

“We are thrilled that Dennis has joined the Town Bank and Wintrust Commercial Banking team,” said Jay Mack, president and chief executive officer of Town Bank. “We view hiring Dennis as an important step in continuing our growth strategy and part of our commitment to being one of the leading commercial banks in Wisconsin. He is a well-known in the market as an experienced banker and community leader. We look forward to his contributions to the team during this exciting time of growth.”

“It’s an exciting time at the bank and I am excited for the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team and contribute to the future growth of the company,” Krakau said.

Dorf has been hired as executive vice president and a member of the leadership team for Wintrust Commercial Banking.

Dorf has more than 30 years of experience in banking and financial services, most recently as director of access to capital programs at the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Wisconsin. He previously spent 21 years as senior vice president at JPMorgan Chase, managing its Middle Market Banking business in southeast Wisconsin. Dorf also was senior program officer at JSI Global Consulting and served for two years in the U.S. Peace Corps. He holds a bachelor’s in economics, international relations and Latin American studies from American University and a master’s in public and nonprofit management, as well as an MBA, from Boston University.

“With his experience and expertise, Greg is a natural fit for our commercial banking team as we continue our strategy for growth,” Mack said. “We look forward to his contributions to Town Bank and Wintrust Commercial Banking as he helps us to expand our market reach.”

“I have enjoyed developing and building client relationships during my many years in the Milwaukee market, and am truly excited to work with a firm that delivers commercial banking the way it is most effective – By serving business owners and their companies with financial services and capabilities tailored to their needs,” Dorf said.