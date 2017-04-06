The Accelity Group acquires United Tool

The Accelity Group LLC has acquired Pewaukee-based United Tool Inc. from the family of Ronald Kelnhofer.

Accelity Group owns several affiliated area manufacturing companies, including Tower Machining, Tower Power Solutions and Super Steel, all of which are based at 7900 W. Tower Ave. in Milwaukee. It also owns The Jor-Mac Co. Inc. in Lomira, Mid Valley Industries in Kaukauna and Empire Coatings LLC in Fond du Lac. The company focuses on investing in “entrepreneurial, financially challenged and established” middle market companies.

United Tool, which has 23 employees, was founded in 1960 and moved to its current 28,000-square-foot location in Pewaukee in 2013. It manufactures tooling and precision machined parts for original equipment manufacturers out of plastics, aluminum, mild steel, brass and bronze. Kelnhofer, the former owner, passed away in October.

“The acquisition will allow the integration of United Tool’s manufacturing platform with Tower Machining LLC, an existing Accelity Group portfolio company, providing excellent long-term growth opportunities,” said Roland Parker, managing director of The Accelity Group, in a statement. “For over 50 years, United Tool has provided its customers with high-quality, low-cost solutions. By continuing to invest in (its) highly skilled and talented workforce, state-of-the-art equipment and manufacturing technologies, we believe that United Tool is very well-positioned for future growth and success.”