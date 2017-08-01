Tenants commit to Sherman Park entrepreneurial hub

Redevelopment project could get support from city

by

August 01, 2017, 11:05 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/tenants-commit-to-sherman-park-entrepreneurial-hub/

A dozen businesses have committed as tenants in a Sherman Park neighborhood redevelopment project aimed at transforming a fire-damaged BMO Harris Bank branch into an hub for entrepreneurs of color.

Rendering of Sherman Phoenix outdoor patio by HGA Architects.

The effort, called the Sherman Phoenix project, is spearheaded by Juli Kaufmann, president of Milwaukee-based Fix Development LLC, and JoAnne Johnson-Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen. They plan to redevelop the former bank at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., a longtime fixture in the neighborhood that was burned during unrest in the neighborhood last year.

Initial project plans were first unveiled in May when ground was broken on BMO Harris Bank’s new Sherman Park location at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The renovated building will house locally-owned businesses and include a food hall with seating, an outdoor patio and gathering spaces for small community events.

Tenants include 12 black-owned businesses: The Juice Kitchen, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Embody Yoga, Sabir’s Karate Center, Hello Beautiful, RSVP Confections, Queens Closet Consignment Shop, #DreamsNeverExpire!, Sister Locs, Rees Barbershop, Studio 69 and Buffalo Boss. The project is expected to create 45 jobs.

Rendering of the Sherman Phoenix by HGA Architects.

“There’s brilliance here. There’s talent here,” Sabir said. “We are helping to ensure that the talent, the brilliance and innovation of people of color is lifted. The coming together – that collective action — that’s where the magic happens.”

Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Khalif Rainey will hold a press conference today to announce the city’s proposed support for the project, including a grant from a new tax incremental district of $225,000, and an additional $100,000 in grants and loans for improvements related to the project.

Currently, half of the project costs have been secured by local philanthropists, investors and foundations. The project is also designed to give neighborhood residents the opportunity to invest in the project and become owners.

Organizers say the civil unrest in Sherman Park last year highlighted the need for more pathways to economic opportunity.

“Innovation is critically needed,” Sabir said. “Residents have experienced many, many years of disinvestment. There is a shared desire to become a part of the economy, to be able to have vibrant spaces that reflect the diversity of the community.”

The business hub is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

A dozen businesses have committed as tenants in a Sherman Park neighborhood redevelopment project aimed at transforming a fire-damaged BMO Harris Bank branch into an hub for entrepreneurs of color.

Rendering of Sherman Phoenix outdoor patio by HGA Architects.

The effort, called the Sherman Phoenix project, is spearheaded by Juli Kaufmann, president of Milwaukee-based Fix Development LLC, and JoAnne Johnson-Sabir, co-owner of The Juice Kitchen. They plan to redevelop the former bank at 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., a longtime fixture in the neighborhood that was burned during unrest in the neighborhood last year.

Initial project plans were first unveiled in May when ground was broken on BMO Harris Bank’s new Sherman Park location at 3637 W. Fond du Lac Ave.

The renovated building will house locally-owned businesses and include a food hall with seating, an outdoor patio and gathering spaces for small community events.

Tenants include 12 black-owned businesses: The Juice Kitchen, Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Embody Yoga, Sabir’s Karate Center, Hello Beautiful, RSVP Confections, Queens Closet Consignment Shop, #DreamsNeverExpire!, Sister Locs, Rees Barbershop, Studio 69 and Buffalo Boss. The project is expected to create 45 jobs.

Rendering of the Sherman Phoenix by HGA Architects.

“There’s brilliance here. There’s talent here,” Sabir said. “We are helping to ensure that the talent, the brilliance and innovation of people of color is lifted. The coming together – that collective action — that’s where the magic happens.”

Mayor Tom Barrett and Alderman Khalif Rainey will hold a press conference today to announce the city’s proposed support for the project, including a grant from a new tax incremental district of $225,000, and an additional $100,000 in grants and loans for improvements related to the project.

Currently, half of the project costs have been secured by local philanthropists, investors and foundations. The project is also designed to give neighborhood residents the opportunity to invest in the project and become owners.

Organizers say the civil unrest in Sherman Park last year highlighted the need for more pathways to economic opportunity.

“Innovation is critically needed,” Sabir said. “Residents have experienced many, many years of disinvestment. There is a shared desire to become a part of the economy, to be able to have vibrant spaces that reflect the diversity of the community.”

The business hub is expected to open in the spring of 2018.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm