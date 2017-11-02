Stuck acquires BioCut Systems

Milwaukee-based Stuck, Inc. announced that it has acquired Milwaukee-based BioCut Systems, a manufacturer of cutting solutions to the bioscience industry specializing in regenerative medicine.

Stuck, Inc. acquired 100 percent of BioCut Systems from Mark and Janet Jeske. The sale was completed October 31st for an undisclosed price.

Stuck, Inc. was co-founded by Jerry Jendusa, Paul Schulls and Jim Harasha in 2014 after Jendusa sold EMTEQ, the then-New Berlin-based company he founded in 1995. Stuck, Inc. offers advisory services for business leaders seeking growth and invests in companies they feel can scale with unique product offerings.

“We are excited about the niche product offering for the medical space and look forward to partnering with key leaders from BioCut while using our Stuck Breakthrough Strategies for a systematic and easy to use platform for growth,” Jendusa said.

Don Melnikoff lead the acquisition and has been retained as BioCut’s next president. Melnikoff has 20 years of experience in medical device manufacturing.

“With the solid foundation built by Mark Jeske and his leadership team, I look forward to taking BioCut Systems to its next level of growth,” said Melnikoff. “My primary goal is for BioCut to continue to provide outstanding support to the critical missions of our customers in tandem with providing a caring, supportive environment for our greatest asset, our employees. I am confident BioCut will continue to deliver outstanding service that has become a hallmark of our company culture over the last 15 years.”

Jeske will continue to support BioCut’s mission as a consultant.

“I am excited to be passing the torch to Don and am confident BioCut will grow to new heights under his leadership. He is well versed in medical device product development and governmental regulatory requirements while bringing enthusiasm and passion,” states Jeske. “I look forward to supporting Don and ensuring a continued trajectory of growth.”