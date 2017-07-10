Steffen moves into advanced planning role at Baird

Timothy Steffen has been promoted to the newly created role of director of advanced planning for Milwaukee-based Robert W. Baird & Co. Inc.’s Private Wealth Management division.

Steffen has worked at Baird since 1999, and had served as director of financial planning since 2011. He previously was a tax and financial planning specialist in Arthur Anderson’s private client services group. In his new role, Steffen will lead the education of Baird’s 875 financial advisors, as well as their clients, about wealth management planning strategies. Among his areas of expertise are financial planning, estate planning, retirement and insurance planning.

Scott Grenier has, in turn, been promoted to manager of financial and estate planning. He will manage all of Baird’s financial and estate planners. Grenier previously served as senior vice president. He joined Baird in 2010 as a senior estate planner and has more than 15 years of financial and estate planning experience.

“Baird’s Private Wealth Management business continues to grow and evolve at a rapid pace, and our commitment to providing the best financial advice and service continues to set us apart,” said Mike Schroeder, president of the Private Wealth Management group. “Now, more than ever, our high-net-worth clients are looking to us to help them filter through the noise and deliver customized advice they can trust.”

“The creation of a director of advanced planning role capitalizes on the strength of Baird’s team of in-house experts, who have a specialized focus on financial and estate planning and work closely with our financial advisors,” said Laura Thurow, director of the Wealth Solutions Group at Baird. “Refining the team’s structure positions us to do an even better job of helping our clients plan for and meet their goals. Both Tim and Scott are highly regarded within the industry and by their peers for their deep knowledge and ability to make complex topics easier to understand. They are tremendous assets to Baird and to our clients.”