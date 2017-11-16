Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dipped for the first time since May and the state added 9,500 private sector jobs in October, according to data released by the Department of Workforce Development.

The preliminary, seasonally adjusted private job figure is the strongest month-over-month gain since January’s 10,400 job increase. It is also the second highest since Gov. Scott Walker took office in 2011.

The state added 37,800 private sector jobs during the first 10 months of the year, according to the data released Thursday.

An increase of 4,300 in professional and business services and a 3,400 job increase in manufacturing were the driving factors in the increase.

Jobs in trade were down 1,700, the financial activities sector was down 1,500 and construction was down 900, offsetting some of the increase.

Total nonfarm payrolls were up 10,500 as state government payrolls increased 2,300, local governments were down 1,200 and the federal government down 100.

The state’s unemployment rate dropped one-tenth to 3.4 percent. After plummeting during the first few months of the year to near record lows, the unemployment rate had been inching higher since May.

Wisconsin labor force participation rate was unchanged at 68.8 percent.

September’s private sector increase of 5,900 private sector jobs was also revised upward by 1,200 jobs.

Read more economic data reports at the BizTracker page.