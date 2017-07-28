Special legislative session includes incentive to keep Fiserv in state

Company considering four area sites for its corporate HQ

by

July 28, 2017, 5:18 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/special-legislative-session-includes-incentive-to-keep-fiserv-in-state/

Gov. Scott Walker’s call of a special session of the state Legislature on Aug. 1 to consider an incentive package to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin will also include review of a financial incentive to attempt to keep Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. from moving its corporate headquarters out of the state.

The bill would authorize the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to certify enterprise zone tax credits to a financial services technology business after the company completes a competitive corporate location process and retains at least 93 percent of its full-time employees in the state.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said under current law, the agency is only allowed to create enterprise zones for projects with job creation. He said the project related to this provision would also include capital investment.

While the legislation does not specifically mention Fiserv, the legislation is likely referring to the company.

Fiserv has been considering proposals from several real estate developers since April to develop a 120,000 to 150,000-square-foot Class A office building for its new corporate headquarters.

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016, and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices.

Fewer than 4 percent of the company’s employees are in Brookfield. The global company has approximately 2,000 of its employees in Alpharetta, Georgia at a location that it recently expanded.

Fiserv is expected to make a decision soon on its new corporate headquarters location.

The Fortune 500 financial services technology developer has narrowed its search to four locations, according to numerous commercial real estate sources. The four area sites the firm is eyeing, according to sources are:

  • The Corridor development in Brookfield, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based Irgens.
  • UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa. The building would be developed by Milwaukee-based Weas Development.
  • Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee.
  • Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee, where Fox Point-based General Capital Group has been developing a water technology business park.

Developers of each of the sites have declined to comment.

Fiserv could also opt to simply stay put at its current location, 255 Fiserv Dr., located off of North Corporate Drive in the Brookfield Lakes Corporate Center in Brookfield.

BizTimes reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Gov. Scott Walker’s call of a special session of the state Legislature on Aug. 1 to consider an incentive package to bring Foxconn to Wisconsin will also include review of a financial incentive to attempt to keep Brookfield-based Fiserv Inc. from moving its corporate headquarters out of the state.

The bill would authorize the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to certify enterprise zone tax credits to a financial services technology business after the company completes a competitive corporate location process and retains at least 93 percent of its full-time employees in the state.

The Fiserv headquarters in Brookfield.

WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said under current law, the agency is only allowed to create enterprise zones for projects with job creation. He said the project related to this provision would also include capital investment.

While the legislation does not specifically mention Fiserv, the legislation is likely referring to the company.

Fiserv has been considering proposals from several real estate developers since April to develop a 120,000 to 150,000-square-foot Class A office building for its new corporate headquarters.

Fiserv had $5.5 billion in revenue in 2016, and has about 23,000 employees at 120 global offices.

Fewer than 4 percent of the company’s employees are in Brookfield. The global company has approximately 2,000 of its employees in Alpharetta, Georgia at a location that it recently expanded.

Fiserv is expected to make a decision soon on its new corporate headquarters location.

The Fortune 500 financial services technology developer has narrowed its search to four locations, according to numerous commercial real estate sources. The four area sites the firm is eyeing, according to sources are:

  • The Corridor development in Brookfield, which is being developed by Milwaukee-based Irgens.
  • UWM Innovation Campus in Wauwatosa. The building would be developed by Milwaukee-based Weas Development.
  • Schlitz Park in downtown Milwaukee.
  • Reed Street Yards in Milwaukee, where Fox Point-based General Capital Group has been developing a water technology business park.

Developers of each of the sites have declined to comment.

Fiserv could also opt to simply stay put at its current location, 255 Fiserv Dr., located off of North Corporate Drive in the Brookfield Lakes Corporate Center in Brookfield.

BizTimes reporter Arthur Thomas contributed to this report.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm