Southport Bank to be acquired by Chicago bank

First American Bank plans to expand into Wisconsin

by

September 20, 2017, 1:58 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/southport-bank-to-be-acquired-by-chicago-bank/

Kenosha-based Southport Bank is scheduled to be sold to Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based First American Bank.

Russ Weyers, president and CEO of Southport Bank.

The transaction price has not been disclosed. The banks expect the transaction to be completed in 90 to 120 days, pending regulatory approval, said Tom Wells, founder and chief executive officer of First American.

Southport has about $247.7 million in total loans and about $233.4 million in total deposits. It has about 50 employees at three locations in Kenosha County.

First American has about $1.3 billion in total loans and about $2.4 billion in total deposits. It has about 600 employees at 50 locations; 49 are in the Chicago area and one is in Coral Gables, Florida.

“We’ve over the years had a number of clients that moved up into Wisconsin and as Chicago and Illinois’ financial troubles become increasingly apparent and there appears to be more opportunity in Wisconsin, so we’re following that,” said Wells, who founded First American in 1965. “We’re excited about the bank; we’re excited about the area.”

Southport was reasonably priced, had good prospects and was an ideal market for First American, he said. As the banks integrate their operations, there will be some “synergies,” but there are likely to be other positions available for employees whose positions are redundant, he said.

“We want to have as few people as possible and everybody doing well,” Wells said. “We’ve got turnover obviously, and there will be opportunities for the backroom people in our organization. It won’t be in Kenosha, but it will be within a reasonable commute.”

By becoming part of the larger institution, Southport Bank customers will have access to consumer mortgage lending, SBA products, higher lending limits and additional banking locations, he said.

“Their clients will see a broader offering of products under one roof than they’ve had to date,” Wells said. “Hopefully we’ll retain the same client touch that they had.”

Kenosha-based Southport Bank is scheduled to be sold to Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based First American Bank.

Russ Weyers, president and CEO of Southport Bank.

The transaction price has not been disclosed. The banks expect the transaction to be completed in 90 to 120 days, pending regulatory approval, said Tom Wells, founder and chief executive officer of First American.

Southport has about $247.7 million in total loans and about $233.4 million in total deposits. It has about 50 employees at three locations in Kenosha County.

First American has about $1.3 billion in total loans and about $2.4 billion in total deposits. It has about 600 employees at 50 locations; 49 are in the Chicago area and one is in Coral Gables, Florida.

“We’ve over the years had a number of clients that moved up into Wisconsin and as Chicago and Illinois’ financial troubles become increasingly apparent and there appears to be more opportunity in Wisconsin, so we’re following that,” said Wells, who founded First American in 1965. “We’re excited about the bank; we’re excited about the area.”

Southport was reasonably priced, had good prospects and was an ideal market for First American, he said. As the banks integrate their operations, there will be some “synergies,” but there are likely to be other positions available for employees whose positions are redundant, he said.

“We want to have as few people as possible and everybody doing well,” Wells said. “We’ve got turnover obviously, and there will be opportunities for the backroom people in our organization. It won’t be in Kenosha, but it will be within a reasonable commute.”

By becoming part of the larger institution, Southport Bank customers will have access to consumer mortgage lending, SBA products, higher lending limits and additional banking locations, he said.

“Their clients will see a broader offering of products under one roof than they’ve had to date,” Wells said. “Hopefully we’ll retain the same client touch that they had.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

10th Annual Multi-Chamber Networking Event in Waukesha Cty
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

09/21/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

CreativeMornings/Milwaukee - "Compassion"
UWM SARUP Mobile Design Box

09/22/20178:30 am-10:00 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm