Snap-on buys torque product manufacturer for $72 million

Toolmaker continues to expand torque line

by

May 04, 2017, 10:13 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/snap-on-buys-torque-product-manufacturer-for-72-million/

Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc. has acquired UK-based Norbar Torque Tools Holdings Ltd. for $72 million.

Snap-on-042016-Athomas-

The transaction also includes Norbar’s U.S. and Chinese joint ventures. Norbar’s annual revenue is about $41 million. It manufactures a full range of torque products, including wrenches, multipliers and calibrators used in the power generation, oil & gas, mining and railroad industries.

Snap-on makes tools, diagnostic and repair equipment. With the acquisition or Norbar, it has expanded its torque product line to key sectors, particularly with powered torque products. Norbar will be integrated with Snap-on’s Commercial & Industrial group.

This is the third acquisition Snap-on has made in the past 12 months. It acquired Swedish collision repair equipment and information and truck alignment systems distributor Car-O-Liner Holding AB for about $155 million in October. And it purchased Illinois-based mechanical and electronic toque wrench manufacturer Sturtevant Richmont for approximately $13 million in November.

Last month, Snap-on reported revenue gains in all its business segments and improved earnings by more than 10 percent during the first quarter. First quarter revenue was $887.1 million.

Kenosha-based Snap-on Inc. has acquired UK-based Norbar Torque Tools Holdings Ltd. for $72 million.

Snap-on-042016-Athomas-

The transaction also includes Norbar’s U.S. and Chinese joint ventures. Norbar’s annual revenue is about $41 million. It manufactures a full range of torque products, including wrenches, multipliers and calibrators used in the power generation, oil & gas, mining and railroad industries.

Snap-on makes tools, diagnostic and repair equipment. With the acquisition or Norbar, it has expanded its torque product line to key sectors, particularly with powered torque products. Norbar will be integrated with Snap-on’s Commercial & Industrial group.

This is the third acquisition Snap-on has made in the past 12 months. It acquired Swedish collision repair equipment and information and truck alignment systems distributor Car-O-Liner Holding AB for about $155 million in October. And it purchased Illinois-based mechanical and electronic toque wrench manufacturer Sturtevant Richmont for approximately $13 million in November.

Last month, Snap-on reported revenue gains in all its business segments and improved earnings by more than 10 percent during the first quarter. First quarter revenue was $887.1 million.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

All in the family (office)
All in the family (office)

Valuation needs for direct private equity investments

by Bryan Browning

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am

Emotional Intelligence & Business Networking
Ironwood Chophouse Saloon

05/16/20177:30 am-11:30 am