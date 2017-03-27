Simandl Law Group attorneys to join von Briesen & Roper

Waukesha firm will combine with Milwaukee-based firm

March 27, 2017, 10:36 AM

Waukesha-based labor and employment, employee benefits and human resources law firm Simandl Law Group S.C. will join Milwaukee-based law firm von Briesen & Roper S.C., the two firms announced today.

The combination will be effective on Friday, March 31. Law-384066283-shutterstockThe Simandl Law Group will close.

Based in downtown Milwaukee, von Briesen & Roper also has offices in Madison, Oshkosh, Green Bay, Appleton, Delafield, Hartland, Mequon and Brookfield.

Simandl Law Group has five attorneys that will join von Briesen & Roper: Robert Simandl, Ann Barry Hanneman, Elizabeth Ward, James Panther and Daniel Simandl. Robert Simandl is the founding member and principal of Simandl Law Group.

“I am excited to join von Briesen as its statewide presence provides a platform to grow the expanding labor and employment practice,” Robert Simandl said. “I have known many of the lawyers at von Briesen for several years and I have been impressed by their commitment to client service, to recognized expertise and to result-oriented and value-added legal representation. I know this will be a good move for me, for our clients and for all of my colleagues here. I am so pleased to be part of a larger organization that will serve the many needs of my labor and employment clients.”

With the addition of the Simandl Law Group attorneys, von Briesen & Roper will have more than 150 attorneys.

“It has been a real pleasure to work with Bob and his wonderful staff as we put this transaction together,” said Randall Crocker, president and CEO of Von Briesen & Roper. “The lawyers here are delighted to welcome Bob and his colleagues to our team. With Bob’s proven experience we will remain one of Wisconsin’s premier labor and employment firms as we continue to grow this important practice area.”

In its announcement about the deal, von Briesen said it “has experienced significant growth in the last year as (the firm) continues to attract established legal talent based on its commitment to provide lawyers with the tools they need to be successful and its pledge to provide clients with unparalleled legal service.”

At the end of November, the attorneys at Milwaukee-based business law firm Weiss Berzowski LLP joined von Briesen & Roper. The move added 14 attorneys to von Briesen.

Founded in 1904, von Briesen & Roper is the sixth largest law firm in the state.

