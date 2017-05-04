Sharp Packaging acquired by Illinois firm

Sussex-based Sharp Packaging Systems has been acquired by Deerfield, Illinois-based Pregis. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Sharp Packaging designs and manufactures flexible bagging systems and bags for the e-commerce, medical, retail, manufacturing and food sectors, among others. Sharp last year built a new 160,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Sussex to meet increased demand for its products. Founded in 1984, Sharp has about 200 employees at three plants, in Sussex, East Troy and Tempe, Arizona.

Owned by private equity firm Olympus Partners, Pregis distributes protective packaging materials, equipment systems and surface protection. Pregis has about 900 employees who serve a wide range of industries from several global locations. Sharp will be integrated as a business unit of Pregis. Mike Menz, president of Sharp, will continue to lead the unit.

“The shift to dimensional weight-based transport pricing is making bagging an attractive option for a variety of products that do not require cushioning protection,” said Kevin Baudhuin, president and chief executive officer of Pregis. “By adding bagging systems to our already robust protective packaging product offering, we can offer customers—particularly those whose market strategy includes e-commerce—another option to deliver their products to consumers.”