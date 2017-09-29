Seville Flexpack sold to German firm

Südpak expands production to U.S. with Oak Creek business

by

September 29, 2017, 5:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/seville-flexpack-sold-to-german-firm/

Oak Creek-based Seville Flexpack Corp. has been sold to German firm Südpak.

Offset printer

An offset printer used to make flexible packaging.

The transaction closed today for an undisclosed price, according to Tammie Miller and Erik Eidem of Milwaukee investment bank TKO Miller, who advised Seville in the deal.

“We see a lot of international buyers pursuing American companies, and this is certainly one,” Eidem said.

Seville Flexpack has two adjoining facilities totaling 205,000 square feet in Oak Creek, which will be Südpak’s first U.S. manufacturing plants. The German firm has 35 global sales offices and production facilities in Germany, France, Poland and Switzerland.

“What was interesting to them was No. 1, they wanted to build on their North American presence and primarily they wanted to focus on cheese and meat packaging,” Eidem said. “They felt that Wisconsin was perfect for that.”

Südpak was also interested in Seville’s rotogravure printing capability. Seville makes flexible packaging for the food, beverages, pharmaceutical, medical supplies, personal products and confectionary markets. In addition to rotogravure, it can provide flexographic printing, solvent-free laminations, registered cold seal, registered pattern heat seal coatings, single and multi-ply laminations and pouch fabrication.

Both Seville facilities will remain open in the integration and all 40 of its employees will remain onboard, Miller said.

“They are going to put additional money and effort into growing the business,” Eidem said. “The plant was not operating at capacity and I think Südpak feels they can pretty swiftly bring capacity into the plant, both ensuring jobs and growth in Wisconsin.”

Seville has been for sale since February through a legal settlement agreement with the children and beneficiaries of Walter Yakich, who founded the company in 1978 and died in June 2014. The assets of his trust have been in probate since, but now are being monetized and distributed to his beneficiaries by the court.

Oak Creek-based Seville Flexpack Corp. has been sold to German firm Südpak.

Offset printer

An offset printer used to make flexible packaging.

The transaction closed today for an undisclosed price, according to Tammie Miller and Erik Eidem of Milwaukee investment bank TKO Miller, who advised Seville in the deal.

“We see a lot of international buyers pursuing American companies, and this is certainly one,” Eidem said.

Seville Flexpack has two adjoining facilities totaling 205,000 square feet in Oak Creek, which will be Südpak’s first U.S. manufacturing plants. The German firm has 35 global sales offices and production facilities in Germany, France, Poland and Switzerland.

“What was interesting to them was No. 1, they wanted to build on their North American presence and primarily they wanted to focus on cheese and meat packaging,” Eidem said. “They felt that Wisconsin was perfect for that.”

Südpak was also interested in Seville’s rotogravure printing capability. Seville makes flexible packaging for the food, beverages, pharmaceutical, medical supplies, personal products and confectionary markets. In addition to rotogravure, it can provide flexographic printing, solvent-free laminations, registered cold seal, registered pattern heat seal coatings, single and multi-ply laminations and pouch fabrication.

Both Seville facilities will remain open in the integration and all 40 of its employees will remain onboard, Miller said.

“They are going to put additional money and effort into growing the business,” Eidem said. “The plant was not operating at capacity and I think Südpak feels they can pretty swiftly bring capacity into the plant, both ensuring jobs and growth in Wisconsin.”

Seville has been for sale since February through a legal settlement agreement with the children and beneficiaries of Walter Yakich, who founded the company in 1978 and died in June 2014. The assets of his trust have been in probate since, but now are being monetized and distributed to his beneficiaries by the court.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm