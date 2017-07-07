Seven Marine to be acquired by Volvo Penta

Germantown firm would add outboard engines to leading global firm

by

July 07, 2017, 6:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/seven-marine-to-be-acquired-by-volvo-penta/

Swedish marine and industrial engine manufacturer Volvo Penta plans to acquire majority ownership of Germantown-based outboard motor manufacturer Seven Marine LLC. The deal is expected to close “in the nearest future” for an undisclosed price, if all conditions are met.

A quadruple installation of the Seven Marine 627hp outboard.

Part of automotive manufacturer Volvo Group, Volvo Penta would add outboard motors to its product mix with the majority ownership stake in Seven Marine. Volvo Penta has about 3,500 dealers in more than 130 countries and is a leading global engine and power system manufacturer for boats, vessels and industrial use. It makes diesel and gasoline engines with 10 to 900 horsepower, and has developed a variety of innovative marine products in its 110 years in the market.

Founded in 2010, Seven Marine targets the high-end leisure market with industry leading outboard power outputs of 557 to 627 hp through the use of automotive technology. The company set itself apart through its approach to innovation in techniques and architecture, according to Volvo Penta. The Germantown firm would have access to additional technology and expertise from Volvo Penta through the transaction. And both firms use automotive technology in their products, so there would be overlap.

In the integration, Seven Marine will continue to operate independently, keeping its brand, product line and organizational structure. Volvo Penta Americas region president Ron Huibers would become chairman of Seven Marine. Rick Davis would continue to serve as president and CEO of Seven Marine.

“This is a great development for us,” Davis said. “As a young company, we have pushed ourselves forward to revolutionize the outboard experience in a short period of time. And in partnering with Volvo Penta, we will have a solid backing to continue improving the customer experience through the pursuit of technological and innovation advancement.”

“The Seven Marine concept mirrors the successful strategy we have followed in pursuing automotive technology,” said Björn Ingemanson, president of Volvo Penta. “Just as we are a leader in diesel and gasoline engine technology, Seven Marine leads its market for state-of-the-art outboards.”

“This is an exciting step for Volvo Penta,” Huibers said. “We are combining the strength of two highly innovative companies to deliver an unbeatable engine range for the gasoline segment. We will not only come to market with an extremely attractive outboard solution, but we will deliver the benefits of our world-class service network to a broader range of customers.”

Swedish marine and industrial engine manufacturer Volvo Penta plans to acquire majority ownership of Germantown-based outboard motor manufacturer Seven Marine LLC. The deal is expected to close “in the nearest future” for an undisclosed price, if all conditions are met.

A quadruple installation of the Seven Marine 627hp outboard.

Part of automotive manufacturer Volvo Group, Volvo Penta would add outboard motors to its product mix with the majority ownership stake in Seven Marine. Volvo Penta has about 3,500 dealers in more than 130 countries and is a leading global engine and power system manufacturer for boats, vessels and industrial use. It makes diesel and gasoline engines with 10 to 900 horsepower, and has developed a variety of innovative marine products in its 110 years in the market.

Founded in 2010, Seven Marine targets the high-end leisure market with industry leading outboard power outputs of 557 to 627 hp through the use of automotive technology. The company set itself apart through its approach to innovation in techniques and architecture, according to Volvo Penta. The Germantown firm would have access to additional technology and expertise from Volvo Penta through the transaction. And both firms use automotive technology in their products, so there would be overlap.

In the integration, Seven Marine will continue to operate independently, keeping its brand, product line and organizational structure. Volvo Penta Americas region president Ron Huibers would become chairman of Seven Marine. Rick Davis would continue to serve as president and CEO of Seven Marine.

“This is a great development for us,” Davis said. “As a young company, we have pushed ourselves forward to revolutionize the outboard experience in a short period of time. And in partnering with Volvo Penta, we will have a solid backing to continue improving the customer experience through the pursuit of technological and innovation advancement.”

“The Seven Marine concept mirrors the successful strategy we have followed in pursuing automotive technology,” said Björn Ingemanson, president of Volvo Penta. “Just as we are a leader in diesel and gasoline engine technology, Seven Marine leads its market for state-of-the-art outboards.”

“This is an exciting step for Volvo Penta,” Huibers said. “We are combining the strength of two highly innovative companies to deliver an unbeatable engine range for the gasoline segment. We will not only come to market with an extremely attractive outboard solution, but we will deliver the benefits of our world-class service network to a broader range of customers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

How should the state address its transportation funding shortfall?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

No limits hiring

Capitalize on everyone’s abilities

Subscribe

  • Building strong blocks

    Socially responsible investors fund rent-to-own program

    by Molly Dill

    June 26, 2017

    Michael Williams has been a CNC machinist for several years, but it wasn’t until he started the CNC machining program at…

  • Agro BioSciences’ microbial tech drew big buyer

    Third Wave Bioactives spins off

    by Molly Dill

    When Wauwatosa-based Agro BioSciences Inc. was acquired for $75 million May 1, it had only been in business four years. The…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Metro Milwaukee SHRM Summer Outing and Open House
The Brown Bottle

07/11/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

WBDC Future Forum Series: Milwaukee
Embassy Suites Hotel

07/20/20173:00 pm-7:30 pm

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm