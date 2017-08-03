SEEK Professionals acquires Green Bay firm

Technical Employment Services will expand staffing firm's reach

by

August 03, 2017, 11:07 AM

Grafton-based SEEK Professionals LLC has acquired Green Bay-based Technical Employment Services. The transaction closed July 21 for an undisclosed price.

Carol Ann Schneider

TES had seven employees, four of whom were retained in the integration. TES’ second office, located in Mosinee, has been closed.

Tim Harke will serve as team leader/senior recruiter for the Green Bay office, located at 2170 Velp Ave. He has 30 years of industry experience.

SEEK Professionals, a sister company of Grafton-based SEEK Careers/Staffing, focuses on placing professional employees in direct hire and contract roles in technical, engineering, IT, finance, human resources, accounting, marketing and supply chain. With the acquisition of TES, SEEK will expand its professional recruitment reach and expertise.

“We’re excited to have the TES recruiters on our team, as they have the same values that SEEK embraces,” said Carol Ann Schneider, owner of SEEK Professionals. “Our motto is ‘Servicing Your Success.’”

SEEK Professionals was founded in 2003 and now has about 19 employees. In October, SEEK Professionals acquired Milwaukee-based technical staffing firm The Waterstone Group.

