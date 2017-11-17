Scanalytics nabs Department of Energy award

Milwaukee startup Scanalytics Inc. has earned a competitive award from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy.

The company received $851,957, which it plans to use to develop floor sensing technology to reduce energy use in commercial buildings. The pressure-sensitive flooring will sense a large area with high resolution and fast response time, to accurately measure the number of people in a commercial environment.

Scanalytics was one of 15 companies selected for ARPA-E’s Saving Energy Nationwide in Structures with Occupancy Recognition program to fund the development of highly accurate presence sensors and occupant counters to drive more efficient use of heating, cooling and ventilations in buildings.

“For Scanalytics, this is validation of our approach to building smart environments as well as an acceleration of our vision of what a truly intelligent environment can provide its occupants,” said Joe Scanlin, co-founder and chief executive officer of Scanalytics. “Using our technology to decrease costs associated with energy usage is a perfect example of our ROI-driven approach to intelligent environments. We have always been passionately focused on using behavior data to provide a measurable return on investment. We are thrilled to be part of ARPA-E’s innovative project portfolio.”