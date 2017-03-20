Safway Group to merge with Georgia energy and industrial firm

Waukesha company sold to different private equity firm

by

March 20, 2017, 11:30 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/safway-group-to-merge-with-georgia-energy-and-industrial-firm/

Waukesha-based Safway Group Holding LLC will merge with Kennesaw, Georgia-based Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Inc. in a transaction announced today.

Scaffolding-444165661-Carousel-shutterstock

New York private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, which owns Safway, has agreed to merge the company with Brand Energy, a portfolio company of New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. The combined firm will have about $5 billion in annual revenue.

Safway Group was formed in 2009 when Waukesha-based construction scaffolding renter and erector ThyssenKrupp Safway Inc. was acquired by Odyssey from German company ThyssenKrupp AG. Safway has about 10,000 employees at more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with 100 of those employees working out of the corporate office in Waukesha. Safway provides scaffolding, motorized aerial access solutions, and insulation and coating services for the commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Odyssey is now selling its interest in Safway, and CD&R will be the controlling shareholder of the new company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brand Energy has more than 210 branches worldwide and offers services such as work access, corrosion management, atmospheric immersion coatings, insulation services, fireproofing and refractory, mechanical services, forming and shoring to the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors. It was acquired by CB&R in 2013.

The companies said their businesses are highly complementary, with broad service distribution, innovation, operational excellence, experienced and skilled employees, and a commitment to customer service. Combined, they would have about 37,000 employees.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Safway and Brand Energy will operate independently until the deal is completed, and an integration team has been formed to combine the firms.

“We believe our customers will derive significant value through expanded services and expertise, increased geographic coverage and greater scale that will enhance our flexibility and responsiveness,” said Bill Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Safway Group. “Our diversified business mix and enhanced growth platform will also create attractive and rewarding growth opportunities for the employees of both companies.”

“This is a transformational milestone for two highly complementary businesses and has a compelling strategic rationale,” said Paul Wood, Brand chairman and CEO. “As a single enterprise, our customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and greater depth, as well as expertise to provide exceptional service to industrial, commercial and infrastructure customers.”

Waukesha-based Safway Group Holding LLC will merge with Kennesaw, Georgia-based Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services Inc. in a transaction announced today.

Scaffolding-444165661-Carousel-shutterstock

New York private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, which owns Safway, has agreed to merge the company with Brand Energy, a portfolio company of New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. The combined firm will have about $5 billion in annual revenue.

Safway Group was formed in 2009 when Waukesha-based construction scaffolding renter and erector ThyssenKrupp Safway Inc. was acquired by Odyssey from German company ThyssenKrupp AG. Safway has about 10,000 employees at more than 115 locations in the U.S. and Canada, with 100 of those employees working out of the corporate office in Waukesha. Safway provides scaffolding, motorized aerial access solutions, and insulation and coating services for the commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Odyssey is now selling its interest in Safway, and CD&R will be the controlling shareholder of the new company. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Brand Energy has more than 210 branches worldwide and offers services such as work access, corrosion management, atmospheric immersion coatings, insulation services, fireproofing and refractory, mechanical services, forming and shoring to the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors. It was acquired by CB&R in 2013.

The companies said their businesses are highly complementary, with broad service distribution, innovation, operational excellence, experienced and skilled employees, and a commitment to customer service. Combined, they would have about 37,000 employees.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Safway and Brand Energy will operate independently until the deal is completed, and an integration team has been formed to combine the firms.

“We believe our customers will derive significant value through expanded services and expertise, increased geographic coverage and greater scale that will enhance our flexibility and responsiveness,” said Bill Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Safway Group. “Our diversified business mix and enhanced growth platform will also create attractive and rewarding growth opportunities for the employees of both companies.”

“This is a transformational milestone for two highly complementary businesses and has a compelling strategic rationale,” said Paul Wood, Brand chairman and CEO. “As a single enterprise, our customers will benefit from a broader range of solutions and greater depth, as well as expertise to provide exceptional service to industrial, commercial and infrastructure customers.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm