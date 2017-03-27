Safway, Brand Energy HQ will be in Georgia, not Waukesha

Safway CEO to lead combined company

March 27, 2017, 11:34 AM

Safway Group and Brand Energy & Infrastructure Services will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia after the companies complete their merger later this year.

The companies said they intend to maintain a significant presence in Waukesha, where Safway is currently based and has about 100 employees.

Safway’s owner, New York private equity firm Odyssey Investment Partners LLC, agreed last week to merge the company with Brand Energy, a portfolio company of New York private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice LLC. The combined firm will have about $5 billion in annual revenue.

Safway and Brand Energy also announced Monday that Bill Hayes, Safway president and chief executive officer, would hold the same roles in the new combined company. Paul Wood, Brand Energy chairman and CEO, will become a senior advisor and chairman emeritus

“The opportunity that lies ahead for the combined Brand and Safway businesses is tremendous, and the chance to lead this next chapter is humbling and incredibly exciting,” Hayes said. “I share Paul’s safety-first mindset, starting with top leaders, and his focus on service quality and the flawless execution that our customers need from us. Their success will continue to drive our business.”

Safway provides scaffolding, motorized aerial access solutions, and insulation and coating services for the commercial, industrial and infrastructure sectors. The company has about 10,000 employees at more than 115 locations.

Brand Energy has more than 210 branches worldwide and offers services such as work access, corrosion management, atmospheric immersion coatings, insulation services, fireproofing and refractory, mechanical services, forming and shoring to the energy, industrial and infrastructure sectors.

“I look forward to working closely with Bill during the transition and continuing to support the combined company’s commitment to deliver value to customers and rewarding career opportunities to our employees,” Wood said. “I am proud that we are bringing together two great organizations and am confident that as a single enterprise, the growth outlook is bright.”

Scaffolding-444165661-Carousel-shutterstock

