Russ Plewa joins Johnson Bank

Departs Bank Mutual commercial banking role

October 11, 2017, 12:20 PM

Banking executive Russ Plewa has joined Racine-based Johnson Bank as senior vice president, commercial banking relationship manager.

Plewa has 28 years of financial services experience. He most recently served as regional commercial banking manager at Brown Deer-based Bank Mutual Corp., a role he started in January 2016.

Bank Mutual is in the process of being acquired by Associated Banc-Corp., and other executives have also left during the transition. Town Bank recently hired Dennis Krakau, who was executive vice president, senior market executive for Private Client & Institutional Services at Associated Bank. At Town Bank, he has taken on the role of group executive vice president, head of Commercial Banking. After the deal closes, Bank Mutual Corp. president and chief executive officer David Baumgarten will step down from his duties and serve in a consultant role.

Previously, Plewa spent 14 years as senior vice president, director of commercial banking at BMO Harris Bank, and eight years as vice president, relationship manager, asset-based lender at JPMorgan Chase predecessor Bank One. He has worked with middle market companies on expansion projects, dividend recaps, business transitions and acquisitions in the manufacturing, distribution, logistics and technology sectors.

Plewa holds a bachelor’s in finance from Marquette University and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. He is a certified public accountant.

