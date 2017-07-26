Rockwell profits soar

Asia Pacific and Latin America drive sales growth

by

July 26, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/rockwell-profits-soar/

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. today reported fiscal third quarter profits of $216.9 million, or $1.67 per share, up 13.6 percent from $191 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

Revenue totaled $1.6 billion, up 8.5 percent from $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Unfavorable foreign currency translation weighed down sales by about 0.9 percent. But acquisitions added 1.2 percent sales growth.

Asia Pacific sales were up 21.8 percent, and Latin America sales were up 11.9 percent. U.S. sales increased 8.1 percent.

Operating income was $621.1 million, up from $544.5 million in the same period a year ago, driven largely by lower income taxes and a gain on compensation and benefits.

The industrial automation firm spent $1.1 million on acquisitions, net of cash acquired, in the quarter. That compares to $21.2 million spent on acquisitions, net of cash acquired, in the third quarter of 2016.

“Overall, the macroeconomic environment remains solid,” said Blake Moret, president and chief executive officer. “I am pleased to see broad-based sales growth across regions and industries. Growth was led by double-digit increases in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The U.S., our largest market, was up 10 percent, including the contribution from acquisitions. Transportation, food and beverage, and semiconductor were strong.”

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. today reported fiscal third quarter profits of $216.9 million, or $1.67 per share, up 13.6 percent from $191 million, or $1.46 per share, in the third quarter of 2016.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation’s Milwaukee headquarters.

Revenue totaled $1.6 billion, up 8.5 percent from $1.5 billion in the third quarter of 2016. Unfavorable foreign currency translation weighed down sales by about 0.9 percent. But acquisitions added 1.2 percent sales growth.

Asia Pacific sales were up 21.8 percent, and Latin America sales were up 11.9 percent. U.S. sales increased 8.1 percent.

Operating income was $621.1 million, up from $544.5 million in the same period a year ago, driven largely by lower income taxes and a gain on compensation and benefits.

The industrial automation firm spent $1.1 million on acquisitions, net of cash acquired, in the quarter. That compares to $21.2 million spent on acquisitions, net of cash acquired, in the third quarter of 2016.

“Overall, the macroeconomic environment remains solid,” said Blake Moret, president and chief executive officer. “I am pleased to see broad-based sales growth across regions and industries. Growth was led by double-digit increases in Asia Pacific and Latin America. The U.S., our largest market, was up 10 percent, including the contribution from acquisitions. Transportation, food and beverage, and semiconductor were strong.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm