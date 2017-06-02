RFP Commercial, Siegel-Gallagher planning merger

Milwaukee-based commercial real estate firm RFP Commercial and Milwaukee-based property management firm Siegel-Gallagher Management Company are planning to announce a merger early next week, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Siegel-Gallagher is the largest property management firm in Milwaukee, according to its website. The firm manages 3.2 million square feet of office space.

The RFP management portfolio includes 1 million square feet of industrial space and 600,000 square feet of office space, according to the RFP website.

Siegel-Gallagher employees were informed about the merger late this week.

David Behnke, president of Siegel-Gallagher Management Company, would not comment. RFP executives could not immediately be reached for comment.

In April 2016, Patrick Gallagher, who founded the real estate brokerage firm Siegel-Gallagher, left the firm to join competitor CBRE as an investment broker.

Gallagher’s former partners purchased the brokerage firm from him, but later joined Houston-based Transwestern, which expanded their office services in southeastern Wisconsin in October.

Siegel-Gallagher also owns the management company, which has been run by John Matheson and Behnke.

At the time, several sources said Behnke and Matheson were in talks with Milwaukee-area brokerage firms about merging.