Rexnord acquires World Dryer Corp.

Hand dryer manufacturer will join Zurn

by

October 10, 2017, 11:29 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/rexnord-acquires-world-dryer-corp/

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. has acquired Berkeley, Illinois-based World Dryer Corp., an electric hand dryer manufacturer with a significant market share. The acquisition price has not yet been disclosed.

The Zurn headquarters in Milwaukee’s Reed Street Yards.

World Dryer has about $20 million in annual revenue, Rexnord said. The company has the largest installed commercial electric hand dryer product base in the world, and about 800 global distributors. It also makes commercial hair dryers and baby changing stations.

The business will be integrated with Rexnord’s Zurn Industries LLC business, which is based in Milwaukee’s Reed Street Yards. The combination will bring together Zurn’s water-efficient plumbing products and World Dryer’s energy-saving hand dryers, catering to commercial building owners.

In addition to its water management products, which target water quality, safety, flow control and conservation, Rexnord manufactures process and motion control products used in complex systems. It has about 8,000 global employees. Rexnord reported $74.1 million in net income and $1.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017, and is in the process of restructuring its operations.

Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. has acquired Berkeley, Illinois-based World Dryer Corp., an electric hand dryer manufacturer with a significant market share. The acquisition price has not yet been disclosed.

The Zurn headquarters in Milwaukee’s Reed Street Yards.

World Dryer has about $20 million in annual revenue, Rexnord said. The company has the largest installed commercial electric hand dryer product base in the world, and about 800 global distributors. It also makes commercial hair dryers and baby changing stations.

The business will be integrated with Rexnord’s Zurn Industries LLC business, which is based in Milwaukee’s Reed Street Yards. The combination will bring together Zurn’s water-efficient plumbing products and World Dryer’s energy-saving hand dryers, catering to commercial building owners.

In addition to its water management products, which target water quality, safety, flow control and conservation, Rexnord manufactures process and motion control products used in complex systems. It has about 8,000 global employees. Rexnord reported $74.1 million in net income and $1.9 billion in revenue in fiscal 2017, and is in the process of restructuring its operations.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm