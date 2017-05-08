Purity Dialysis acquired by DaVita

Delafield-based Purity Dialysis Centers Inc. has been acquired by national dialysis clinic operator DaVita Inc.

Purity operates 10 dialysis centers in southeastern Wisconsin. It offers out-patient hemodialysis and in-home peritoneal dialysis training.

“For 27 years, our patients and dedicated teammates have been part of the Purity Dialysis family,” said Dr. Adel Korkor of Purity Dialysis. “It’s only fitting that we pass the torch to DaVita, given their nationally recognized quality patient care and award-winning workplace culture.”

Denver-based DaVita’s Kidney Care division will integrate Purity with its operations. DaVita is a Fortune 500 company operating or providing administrative services at 2,382 outpatient dialysis centers in the U.S., which serve about 189,400 patients. It also has 162 outpatient dialysis centers outside the U.S.

“We are excited to welcome Purity Dialysis’ teammates, physicians and patients to the DaVita Village,” said Javier Rodriguez, chief executive officer of DaVita Kidney Care. “We look forward to providing our patients with leading outcomes and comprehensive care in southeastern Wisconsin.”

Representatives of both companies could not be reached for additional information this morning.