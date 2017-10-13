Power Products acquires Las Vegas firm

Lighting company expands product portfolio

by

October 13, 2017, 1:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/power-products-acquires-las-vegas-firm/

Menomonee Falls-based Power Products LLC has acquired Las Vegas-based Bergen Industries Inc. from James McKay. The transaction closed Oct. 12 for an undisclosed price.

Bergen Industries, founded in 1973, manufactures construction and maintenance lighting fixtures, and other electrical products. The company, which has fewer than 10 employees, distributes its products across North America.

Power Products is a global, diversified electrical products manufacturer and distributor. It has about 600 employees at 12 locations in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and Mexico. Among its customers are original equipment manufacturers in the electrical construction and maintenance, recreational marine and specialty vehicles, industrial power and transportation sectors.

Bergen will be integrated into Power Products’ Electrical Construction and Maintenance division, expanding its construction and job site product portfolio. It will continue to operate out of the same facility, and McKay will continue to lead operations.

“Bergen is a leader in innovation, product quality and customer service since its founding in 1973 and is a great addition to our company in support of our strategy to rapidly grow our electrical construction product offerings both organically and through strategic acquisitions,” said David Scheer, chief executive officer of Power Products.

“The acquisition of Bergen greatly enhances and strengthens our portfolio of brands, which includes Gardner Bender, Sperry Instruments and Calterm,” said Mike Masino, president of the ECM division. “Bergen increases our range of products, tools and solutions to better service our customers on commercial, residential and industrial job sites.”

“We are very pleased to partner with Power Products as we take Bergen to its next stage of growth,” McKay said. “Power Products has the resources and multi-channel access which will allow us to rapidly scale new product development and customer acquisition.”

