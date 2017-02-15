Planned Riverwest brewery launches $25,000 Kickstarter campaign

Gathering Place Brewing Co. expected to open in late spring

by

February 15, 2017, 12:04 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/planned-riverwest-brewery-launches-25000-kickstarter-campaign/

Gathering Place Brewing Company, a craft brewery that plans to open in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood late this spring, has launched a $25,000 Kickstarter campaign to help pay for the construction of a tasting room and a walk-in beer storage cooler.

beer

Gathering Place is currently renovating 4,100-square feet of space in a one-story, 32,991-square-foot building at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Riverwest, about a block northwest of Kern Park, to house beer production and a tasting room. The building is also home to Flux Design.

The new brewery is the passion project of founder Joe Yaedo, a senior researcher with the Public Policy Forum. Yaedo has been brewing beer and refining recipes for the past decade. His home brews have won multiple awards.

Yaedo’s Saison and Belgian Trippel brews took third place in both 2013 and 2014 in a competition sponsored by Boston Beer Company, the Massachusetts-based brewer of Sam Adams beers. In the past year, Yaedo’s beers have taken home 14 awards, including three first-place ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“We are really excited at the outpouring of support for the Kickstarter campaign,” Yeado said. “We established the brewery with a pledge to help the community, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see that the community believes in our mission and is willing to back us.”

Since the campaign was launched last week, it has raised more than half of its $25,000 goal. Once it opens, Yaedo said the brewery will donate at least 1 percent of its quarterly sales to a different nonprofit organization in Milwaukee.

“We want the community to grow and prosper as we grow and prosper,” Yaedo said.

The Kickstarter campaign will run through March 9. Those who donate will receive certain perks, such as branded pint glasses, t-shirts, tour tickets and tickets to the brewery’s grand opening, depending on how much they contribute. Larger contributors will be able to name a brewing tank at the production facility and get a chance to brew a custom beer with the Gathering Place staff.

Gathering Place Brewing Company, a craft brewery that plans to open in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood late this spring, has launched a $25,000 Kickstarter campaign to help pay for the construction of a tasting room and a walk-in beer storage cooler.

beer

Gathering Place is currently renovating 4,100-square feet of space in a one-story, 32,991-square-foot building at 811 E. Vienna Ave. in Riverwest, about a block northwest of Kern Park, to house beer production and a tasting room. The building is also home to Flux Design.

The new brewery is the passion project of founder Joe Yaedo, a senior researcher with the Public Policy Forum. Yaedo has been brewing beer and refining recipes for the past decade. His home brews have won multiple awards.

Yaedo’s Saison and Belgian Trippel brews took third place in both 2013 and 2014 in a competition sponsored by Boston Beer Company, the Massachusetts-based brewer of Sam Adams beers. In the past year, Yaedo’s beers have taken home 14 awards, including three first-place ribbons at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“We are really excited at the outpouring of support for the Kickstarter campaign,” Yeado said. “We established the brewery with a pledge to help the community, so it’s incredibly rewarding to see that the community believes in our mission and is willing to back us.”

Since the campaign was launched last week, it has raised more than half of its $25,000 goal. Once it opens, Yaedo said the brewery will donate at least 1 percent of its quarterly sales to a different nonprofit organization in Milwaukee.

“We want the community to grow and prosper as we grow and prosper,” Yaedo said.

The Kickstarter campaign will run through March 9. Those who donate will receive certain perks, such as branded pint glasses, t-shirts, tour tickets and tickets to the brewery’s grand opening, depending on how much they contribute. Larger contributors will be able to name a brewing tank at the production facility and get a chance to brew a custom beer with the Gathering Place staff.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

02/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm