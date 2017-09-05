Peoples Bank acquired by Advia Credit Union

Elkhorn community bank absorbed

by

September 05, 2017, 12:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/peoples-bank-acquired-by-advia-credit-union/

Elkhorn-based community bank Peoples Bank has been acquired by Parchment, Michigan-based Advia Credit Union. The transaction closed Friday for an undisclosed price.

An Advia Credit Union branch.

Peoples Bank customers will now have more branch options, at Advia’s 25 branches in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Peoples Bank had four locations: two in Elkhorn and one each in Silver Lake and Burlington. The bank had about $230 million in assets and 60 employees.

Advia has five Wisconsin locations, in Waukesha, Williams Bay, Janesville and two in Beloit, plus a loan processing office in Madison. The institution will now accept members from all nine counties in southeastern Wisconsin, and Peoples Bank customers will have access to more commercial financial services, competitive deposit options, lending and digital banking.

“We know that this means great things for those served by Peoples Bank, including competitive returns and opportunities for our customers, employees and communities,” said Tom Oehler, president and chief executive officer of the former Peoples Bank. “Growth and long-term sustainability for those we serve was our goal in this acquisition, and Advia is very well positioned to provide that. The names on our buildings have changed, but those of the team committed to serving our communities have not. We feel that aspect is important to continued service to our clients and communities,” stated Oehler.

Advia now has more than 140,000 members, 400 employees and about $1.5 billion in assets. It is ranked among the top 3 percent of credit unions in the country, and also participates in shared branching networks. It offers access to 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs through CO-OP Network.

“This is such an exciting day for Advia Credit Union as our team joins forces with those of Peoples Bank. Our goal is to complement each other’s areas of expertise in serving area families and businesses,” says Cheryl DeBoer, Advia’s president and CEO. “For all members we serve, we want their experience to be easy and simple with access to financial tools that save them time and money. This growth for our credit union into southeastern Wisconsin is a wonderful example of how we’re working to reach our goal and live to our mission of providing financial advantages.”

Elkhorn-based community bank Peoples Bank has been acquired by Parchment, Michigan-based Advia Credit Union. The transaction closed Friday for an undisclosed price.

An Advia Credit Union branch.

Peoples Bank customers will now have more branch options, at Advia’s 25 branches in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan. Peoples Bank had four locations: two in Elkhorn and one each in Silver Lake and Burlington. The bank had about $230 million in assets and 60 employees.

Advia has five Wisconsin locations, in Waukesha, Williams Bay, Janesville and two in Beloit, plus a loan processing office in Madison. The institution will now accept members from all nine counties in southeastern Wisconsin, and Peoples Bank customers will have access to more commercial financial services, competitive deposit options, lending and digital banking.

“We know that this means great things for those served by Peoples Bank, including competitive returns and opportunities for our customers, employees and communities,” said Tom Oehler, president and chief executive officer of the former Peoples Bank. “Growth and long-term sustainability for those we serve was our goal in this acquisition, and Advia is very well positioned to provide that. The names on our buildings have changed, but those of the team committed to serving our communities have not. We feel that aspect is important to continued service to our clients and communities,” stated Oehler.

Advia now has more than 140,000 members, 400 employees and about $1.5 billion in assets. It is ranked among the top 3 percent of credit unions in the country, and also participates in shared branching networks. It offers access to 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs through CO-OP Network.

“This is such an exciting day for Advia Credit Union as our team joins forces with those of Peoples Bank. Our goal is to complement each other’s areas of expertise in serving area families and businesses,” says Cheryl DeBoer, Advia’s president and CEO. “For all members we serve, we want their experience to be easy and simple with access to financial tools that save them time and money. This growth for our credit union into southeastern Wisconsin is a wonderful example of how we’re working to reach our goal and live to our mission of providing financial advantages.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Is Hans Weissgerber III's proposed beer garden at Pere Marquette Park downtown a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm