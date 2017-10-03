Patina Solutions raises $1 million

Interim executive placement firm growing quickly

by

October 03, 2017, 12:27 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/banking-finance/patina-solutions-raising-1-5-million/

Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group Inc. filed notice with the SEC last week that it is raising up to $1.5 million.

As of the Sept. 28 filing, Patina had already raised $951,438 from 49 investors. The minimum investment from an outside investor is $1,320.

Patina began raising the funding round on May 19.

Mike Harris, president of Patina Solutions, said the company stopped its funding effort when it reached $1 million.

“Patina has been funded by individual angel investors since we started the company,” Harris said via email. “We are working on some exciting new developments to expand our service offerings and to broaden the ways in which we engage and support our growing national ranks of independent executives.”

Harris did not elaborate on the specifics of those plans.

Last year, Patina raised $3.45 million to add more offices to its network and double its sales force. It did not provide specific numbers on those plans. It was the largest investment in the company’s history at that time. The demand for executives in health care, information technology and manufacturing, and work with large corporations like Johnson Controls International plc and Quad/Graphics Inc., were driving its growth.

Patina, founded in 2008, provides companies with experienced executives for key projects and interim positions. In 2016, it was named to the Inc. 5000 list with three-year sales growth of more than 200 percent, during which time it added 229 employees. At that point, it had 14 offices serving a global client base.

Brookfield-based Patina Solutions Group Inc. filed notice with the SEC last week that it is raising up to $1.5 million.

As of the Sept. 28 filing, Patina had already raised $951,438 from 49 investors. The minimum investment from an outside investor is $1,320.

Patina began raising the funding round on May 19.

Mike Harris, president of Patina Solutions, said the company stopped its funding effort when it reached $1 million.

“Patina has been funded by individual angel investors since we started the company,” Harris said via email. “We are working on some exciting new developments to expand our service offerings and to broaden the ways in which we engage and support our growing national ranks of independent executives.”

Harris did not elaborate on the specifics of those plans.

Last year, Patina raised $3.45 million to add more offices to its network and double its sales force. It did not provide specific numbers on those plans. It was the largest investment in the company’s history at that time. The demand for executives in health care, information technology and manufacturing, and work with large corporations like Johnson Controls International plc and Quad/Graphics Inc., were driving its growth.

Patina, founded in 2008, provides companies with experienced executives for key projects and interim positions. In 2016, it was named to the Inc. 5000 list with three-year sales growth of more than 200 percent, during which time it added 229 employees. At that point, it had 14 offices serving a global client base.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am