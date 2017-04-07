Old National Bank to donate $45,000 to local nonprofits

Old National Bank will gift a total of $45,000 in cash to Wisconsin non-profit organizations for its “Choose Your Charity Giveaway” campaign running from April 3-May 12.

Community members will vote for their favorite local charities to receive the donation. Old National will give $1,000 to the organizations with the most votes at each of the bank’s 45 Wisconsin locations.

“The Choose Your Charity Giveaway provides a mechanism to support many local organizations within the Greater Wisconsin community and is just one way we put our values into action,” Len Devaisher, Wisconsin region CEO said.

Votes for the local charitable organizations can be cast at Old National Bank location in Wisconsin or through the bank’s website. The winning non-profits will be announced in June.

Organizations must have a 501(c)(3) legal tax exemption status to win.

Old National Bancorp, the bank’s Indiana-based holding company, in Jan. 2016., acquired Madison-based Anchor BanCorp Wisconsin Inc.